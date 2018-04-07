Man City vs Man Utd line-ups at 7:30pm

By Game Yetu Saturday, April 7th 2018 at 19:13

Man City

    31Ederson    3Danilo    4Kompany    30Otamendi    18Delph    8Gündogan    25Fernandinho    21Silva    20Bernardo Silva    7Sterling    19Sané

Substitutes

1Bravo    2Walker    10Agüero    14Laporte    17De Bruyne    33Jesus    42Y Touré

Man Utd

    1de Gea    25A Valencia    12Smalling    3Bailly    18Young    21Herrera    31Matic

    6Pogba    14Lingard    9R Lukaku    7Sánchez

Substitutes    2Lindelöf    5Rojo    8Mata    11Martial    19Rashford    39McTominay    40Castro Pereira

Referee:

    Martin Atkinson

