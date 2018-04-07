France: Another footballer dies

77

Le Havre youth team player dies

Le Havre defender Samba Diop has died.

The French second division club announced the news with "great sadness" on Saturday, without stating the cause of Diop's death.

“Le Havre is in mourning. It is with deep sadness that the members of the club have heard that Samba Diop has died,” Le Havre said in a statement.

Diop was a member of its reserve team, which plays in the fourth-tier National 2 championship.

French football has been hit by a series of deaths in recent weeks.

Last week, 12-year-old Baptiste Le Foll, one of En Avant Guingamp’s youth academy players, died suddenly, three weeks after Tours FC youth academy player Thomas Rodriguez died aged 18.

The French football league said that the Ligue 2 game between Stade de Reims and Le Havre, scheduled for Saturday, had been postponed as a result of Diop’s death, with a "moment of silence" to be observed at all matches in the top two divisions this weekend.