WWE Legend killed

His real name is Thomas M. Sullivan and he was 71 years old.

Former professional wrestling champion “Luscious” Johnny Valiant has died.

The former WWE wrestler, manager and later television star died on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Ross Township, Pennsylvania.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police, who suspected no foul play, said the 71 years old had not been at a crosswalk and that the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) also reported the death in a tweet:

Valiant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

In his time as a professional wrestler, he won two World Tag Team Championships.

He also managed Hulk Hogan in the American Wrestling Association and then Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine in the WWF.