Athletes embrace vegan lifestyle as career choice-Serena Williams, Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Jermain Defoe

By Mirror Thursday, April 5th 2018 at 13:09
A plate of food meant for a vegan. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin has this week been talking about his new vegan lifestyle.

The Spanish star revealed that he's been following a plant-based diet since the start of the season, and said it's helped him both mentally and physically.

He said he makes veggie patties at home and has a particular penchant for hummus. Who doesn't?

"I wanted to detox my body," he said. "I just felt so good after it I've been doing it for six months now.

"After a few weeks of getting used to it, I found that I just felt so good. I wake up in the mornings and have a lot more energy."

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Hector Bellerin: More energy

Hector Bellerin in training. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bellerin talked about a specific health benefit he's been enjoying since shunning meat and dairy.

He said he recovers much fast after games and said his ankles, which before caused him problems and became "inflamed", are now in better health. He no longer has to strap them up.

The footballer also said his decision to switch to a vegan diet has been about more than simply improving his sporting prowess. He has a conscience, too.

"It doesn’t just make a difference to your body – I strongly believe that what we’re doing to the earth, we get paid back", he told Players Tribune , clearly noting the huge environmental impact of the world's meat consumption.

And Bellerin didn't forget to tackle the idea that plant-based living is restrictive – he said that he's been able to find enough protein in legumes, lentils and dried nuts.

That said, it's clear the Spaniard appreciates that his food plan is devised and structured. As an athlete, he has to make sure he's getting enough protein and covering all bases – he has help, and not every vegan does.

He added: "If I go out to dinner and there aren't many options, I know what I need to eat and how to get the nutrition I need.

"If this [talking about it] is a way to show people that you can be an athlete and you can be vegan, of course it's a good thing."

Vegan antipasti. [Photo: Courtesy]

While Bellerin is a fairly recent convert, there are other top sports stars who follow a plant-based diets.

Many are at the top of their game – so, while veganism takes extra thought and process in order to maintain optimum strength and health, it's clearly possible.

Serena and Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams. [Courtesy]

Undoubtedly the most successful sporting vegans, both are said to follow plant-based diets during the tennis season – often limiting themselves to raw foods.

Venus is the stricter of the two (Serena is more 'flexitarian'), but both have lapses – sushi is a big favourite. Still, the American sisters, with nearly 40 Grand Slams between them, are big into fruit and veg.

Venus adopted a raw vegan diet after she was diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome in 2011. Doctors advised it would relieve joint pain and fatigue if she went vegan.

"I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, and I wanted to maintain my performance on the court," she told Health magazine.

"Once I started, I fell in love with the concept of fueling your body in the best way possible [through raw, vegan food].

"Not only does it help me on the court, but I feel like I’m doing the right thing for me."

Jermain Defoe

English striker Jermain Defoe (right) is also a vegan. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bournemouth player (and England still, just about) Jermain Defoe, scorer of more than 250 Premier League goals, is a vegan – and has been for a little while.

The veteran striker credited his 2017 "comeback" in to his diet.

On giving up meat, eggs, and dairy, he told Guardian : "I don't find anything hard to give up… because I know the feeling scoring goals gives me."

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton. [Photo: Courtesy]

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has four championships to his name. He stopped eating red meat two years ago, and then spent a long time as a pescatarian – eating fish, but no meat. Now, he's fully vegan.

"As the human race, what we are doing to the world... the pollution [in terms of emissions of global-warming gases] coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible," he told the BBC .

"They say it is more than what we produce with our flights and our cars, which is kind of crazy to think. The cruelty is horrible and I don't necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life."

Car Magazine 's online editor Curtis Moldrich told the Mirror : "In a sport where even tenths of a second count, it's important for a driver to feel they're in the best physical condition. So perhaps it really is helping him".

David Haye

David Haye. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former boxing world champion David Haye has long been a poster boy for veganism. He's hit hard in the ring while following a plant-based diet.

"[Apes are] 20 times stronger than humans and they don't rely on a meat-based diet," he said in a past interview.

"They eat plants all day long. It's a myth that you need meat for strength. I have a full-time chef and a good nutritionist who makes sure I get all the minerals and nutrients required."

There have been questions over Haye's veganism in the past. In a Popbitch newsletter last year, a TV producer allegedly walked into the boxer's dressing room to find him tucking into what appeared to be three whole chickens.

His handler denied the claims and said they were "olives".

 

VEGAN SPORTSTARS SERENA WILLIAMS HECTOR BELLERIN JERMAINE DEFOE LEWIS HAMILTON
Next Story
Milner shares a video from inside team bus showing sublime welcome from fans
RELATED STORIES
Mercedes find bug that robbed Hamilton of victory
Lewis Hamilton fears he will have to race two Ferrari in the fifth World Championship
Sebastian Vettel eclipse rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix
LATEST STORIES
Conor McGregor lashes out at Dana White for stripping Irishman of UFC

Conor McGregor has lashed out at Dana White after the UFC supremo notified the Irishman he would be stripped of his lightweight championship

Wenger explains away empty Emirates seats before Europa League quarter-final

It is a match to test the resolve of stay-away Arsenal fans

Milner shares a video from inside team bus showing sublime welcome from fans

Liverpool players were given incredible welcome to Anfield by fans as seen in a video shared by James Milner

Kenya begins with dwindling fortunes at Commonwealth Games

Kenyans began with mixed results at the Commonwealth Games as some athletes triumphed while others suffered defeats.

Klopp blasts Premier League over Everton fixture despite Liverpool's rampant victory over City

Jurgen Klopp blasted the Premier League's decision to make Liverpool play Everton on Saturday lunchtime following their win over Man City

Mo Salah suffers injury setback as Liverpool blow away Manchester City

Liverpool have suffered a huge injury blow as Mo Salah limped out of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City

More Stories
The teenager who made his country known at Commonwealth games

Shae Wilson is only 19 and already well on the way to becoming a Commonwealth Games star back home -- not bad for a lawn bowler.

Why Sport stars now turn to plant-based diet

There are sport stars who have identified plant-based diet as their source of staying healthy and being on top of their game.

Police launch hunt for Man City bus attackers as Liverpool issues apology

British police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for an attack on Manchester City's team bus before their Champions League.

KEFOFA threatens protest against FKF

Kenya Football Fans Association (KEFOFA) supremo have announced that they will organize a protest against Football Kenya Federation's Nick Mwendwa.

Football clubs, stars and journalists pay tributes to Chelsea and England’s fallen hero Wilkins

The much-loved player passed away in hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home last week - he was just 61

Brookside gives teams reason to smile with Sh90m present

Sponsors Brookside yesterday confirmed their support for the games as they announced a five-year sponsorship to the championships.

Chelsea legend dies of heart attack!

The ex-England captain, 61, had been in a medically induced coma but son Ross, 36, told the Mirror this afternoon: “Dad has unfortunately passed away.

College Games: Trainee teachers battle for honours in various sports disciplines in Vihiga

Ten-time champions and teachers’ college games hosts start on good footing.

Meet Sudan's first female coach defying odds to coach men

Salma al-Majidi has taken her love for football to loftier heights be engaging in coaching. She has defied odds of conservative society to coach men.

Will Asumbi have the last laugh yet again? Action galore at Eregi as trainee teachers compete for glory

Favourites Asumbi put titles on the line as national championships start.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • De Bruyne: Man City want 'historic' title win vs Man United

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Tusker cool AFC as Wazito whip Zoo

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Omondi hails fantastic spirit at Nakumatt

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • City star ruled out of City's Liverpool clash

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United look to pile pressure on Nakumatt on packed midweek match up

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Kariobangi Sharks venture into online broadcasting

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Champions League: Fortunate Bayern come from behind to beat Sevilla

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

  • Molo Stadium wasting away (photos)

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station