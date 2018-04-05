Boxer Nick Okoth suffers injury setback as Kenya registers mixed results in Commonwealth Games openers

345

Kenyan team for Commonwealth Games when they visited State House recently. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya’s fate at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia can all be summarized as one of mixed fortunes. Team Kenya broke the duck with participation in disciplines such as boxing, weightlifting, squash, triathlon and swimming; all of which were scheduled for dawn, on Thursday.

Nick “Machinery” Okoth became a casualty after the pugilist suffered an early injury which has made him ineligible for the next matches. Okoth collided with his opponent from Trinidad Michael Alexander forcing the doctor to declare him unfit. Nonetheless, Alexander has been cleared for subsequent games.

A gloom fate befell Kenya in squash as a Hardeep Reel and Khaaliqa Nimji were all eliminated in various preliminary stages, round 64 for men and round 32 for women respectively.

Kenya’s glimmering hope would then be cut short after Eunice Mbugua did well in bowling by defeating Papua New Guinea’s Catherine Wimp, before falling to Carmen Anderson from the Norfolk Island.

Hanifa Said emerged in 23rd position out of 24 competitors in triathlon, handing Kenya another blow in the opening games. In weightlifting, Kenya’s Benjamin Ochoma emerged last in 12 competitors in lifting 138 Kg in 61 and 76Kg jerks.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

However, Steve Maina rekindled the hopes of Kenyans with a win 3 of the 50M butterfly in swimming, as hi counterpart Issa Mohammed emerged sixth in the 4 of 50M butterfly.

ALSO READ: Kenyans open Commonwealth Games in boxing and squash this morning