Chelsea and Manchester United legend dies days after suffering heart attack, aged 61

By Mirror Wednesday, April 4th 2018 at 17:05
Ray Wilkins commentating on football games on TV. [Photo: Courtesy]

Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday, one week on from a heart attack and fall at his home.

The ex-England captain, 61, had been in a medically induced coma but son Ross, 36, told the Mirror this afternoon: “Dad has unfortunately passed away.”

He leaves behind wife Jackie and two children, Ross and his sister Jade.

The family are understood to be thankful for all the messages of support the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder had received from around the world.

In a statement issued via St George's Hospital, Ray's family said: "It is with great sadness we announce that Raymond Colin Wilkins passed away this morning.

"We would like to thank St George’s staff for the amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray.

"We would also like to say thank you for the many goodwill messages we have received from Ray’s friends, colleagues, and members of the public.

"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie.

"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time."

Former team-mates, managers and colleagues all sent touching tributes and well wishes after news of Ray’s condition broke on Friday.

And Match of the Day began Saturday’s show with presenter Dan Walker and guests sending their “very best wishes to Ray and his family”.

Wilkins, nicknamed ‘Butch’ since childhood, was being treated by the country’s leading trauma team at St George’s Hospital, in Tooting, south London, after falling at his home in Cobham, Surrey.

There were no signs of the ordeal to come when he appeared on TV and radio early last week in his role as a pundit.

Midfielder Wilkins helped United lift the FA Cup in 1983 during a 160 game spell at Old Trafford and earned 84 England caps, featuring at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

But he will most fondly be remembered at Stamford Bridge where he won the Player of the Year award in 1976 and 1977 before going on to assist Carlo Ancelotti to the Premier League title and FA Cup double in the 2009/10 campaign.

Ray Wilkins while at Chelsea as Assistant coach. [Photo: Courtesy]

Along with coaching roles at the Blues, he also managed QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team.

He was also a peerless pundit for Sky Sports and talkSPORT - the latter he appeared on the day of his cardiac arrest.

Reflecting on a career which took him from London to the country of Jordan via Milan and Paris, Wilkins said: “When I finished my career playing for Leyton Orient and Wycombe, I was still waking up every morning still grateful that I was a footballer.”

“I don't think there's a better life. I've been blessed.”

Gary Lineker led the tributes to Wilkins, writing: "Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away.

"A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England.

"No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family."

Chelsea paid their respects, writing: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."

Manchester United added: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing."

