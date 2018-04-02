Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

By Mirror Monday, April 2nd 2018 at 22:30
Aubameyang allowed Alexandre Lacazette to take Arsenal's second penalty
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that he allowed Alexandre Lacazette to take Arsenal's second penalty against Stoke City to improve the Frenchman's confidence.

Aubameyang found the net from the penalty spot 15 minutes from time after Bruno Martins-Indi had felled Mesut Ozil in the area, and then he doubled Arsenal's lead and his own tally 10 minutes later.

But when Badou N'Diaye upended Lacazette in the 90th minute, plenty were expecting Aubameyang to step and complete what would have been a first Arsenal treble.

But Lacazette stepped up and scored instead.

“I knew that Laca is back," said Aubameyang after the game, confirming why he stood back and let his teammate step up from 12 yards.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played with 'Marina' shaved into his hair vs Stoke

"I'd scored twice so I let him shoot – it was good for his confidence".

Aubameyang recently missed from the spot in Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Manchester City, and he admitted he did feel pressure when taking the first penalty.

"I needed to score and be focused," he said, "there was a little bit of pressure but that's okay."

Lacazette found the net for only the second time in his last 14 Gunners games.

The former Lyon man has come in for plenty of criticism this season, and was blasted for missing two late chances in his last Gunners appearance in the north London derby defeat to Tottenham at Wembley in February.

The Frenchman has been out injured since then, but could now feature against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger praised his forward's actions at full-time.

"I know they have a good understanding," he said.

"I like that, it can only make the team stronger."

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE ARSENAL
Next Story
Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat
RELATED STORIES
Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone
Arsenal vs Stoke City: Confirmed lineups, why Koscielny and Cech are missing
View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings
LATEST STORIES
Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that he allowed Alexandre Lacazette to take Arsenal's second penalty against Stoke City to improve the Frenchman's conf

Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat

He still appears to be a massive fan of unhealthy food.

De Bruyne: Man City want 'historic' title win vs Man United

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win

Rugby Union denies rape allegations against two of its players

Kenya Rugby Union has broken silence to reaffirm their support to aide investigations on allegations linking Kenya Sevens players to sexual misconduct

English Premier League boss sacked after damaging poor performances

Alan Pardew has been sacked after registering bad results leaving club at the brink of relegation.

Real Madrid squad to face Juventus leaked

Real Madrid are traveling to Turin, Italy to face the Italian giants Juventus at the quarterfinals of Uefa Champions League tomorrow.

More Stories
Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that he allowed Alexandre Lacazette to take Arsenal's second penalty against Stoke City to improve the Frenchman's conf

Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat

He still appears to be a massive fan of unhealthy food.

De Bruyne: Man City want 'historic' title win vs Man United

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win

English Premier League boss sacked after damaging poor performances

Alan Pardew has been sacked after registering bad results leaving club at the brink of relegation.

How Nyakach Girls’ school dribbled their way to London

Nyakach Girls built upon their hobby of playing soccer which later paid off monetarily, and also through a trip to UK.

“There will be fire,” Klopp declares on Liverpool- Man City clash

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has vowed “there will be fire” when the Merseyside club faces Manchester City in Wednesday’s Champions League showdown.

Kenyan Premier League: High-flying AFC face off with Tusker as Zoo welcome Wazito

AFC Leopards will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the Kenyan Premier League to five games when they battle unpredictable Tusker in Kericho,

U20 AFCON: Rwanda strike late on to deny Kenya victory in Machakos

Herculean task for Okumbi’s men after frustrating draw against Rwanda.

Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

the 24 year old said in an interview he did not see the possibility of

Tottenham win at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they came back to win 3-1 and cem

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Three late Arsenal goals leave Stoke stuck in drop zone

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Tottenham win at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station