Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's too fat

By Mirror Monday, April 2nd 2018 at 21:06
Manchester United flop Alexander Buttner

Alexander Buttner is enduring an embarrassingly torrid time at Vitesse Arnhem.

Sir Alex Ferguson's parting gift to Manchester United and is the proud owner of a Premier League winner's medal is yet to make an appearance in 2018.

Left back Buttner was billed as Patrice Evra's long term replacement when Ferguson beat Southampton to his signature to lure him from Vitesse Arnhem.

Buttner lived up to his billing for all of 90 minutes, as he starred against Wigan and scored an eye-catching solo goal.

But after just 13 appearances for United in his debut season and a further 15 under David Moyes the next, he was dumped to Dynamo Moscow for £4.4million as Louis van Gaal cleared out the dead weight upon his arrival

Just 28 appearances, and a loan at Anderlecht, in two and a half years in Russia saw him return right back to where he started in Holland last summer.

Alexander Buttner signed for Manchester United from Vitesse for £4m in 2012

Well things aren't exactly going swimmingly for Buttner back in his homeland.

Cast you mind back to his stint at Old Trafford. The former Holland under 20 ace's legacy at Carrington was the disappearance of chips on the menu at United's training centre.

Moyes banned the potato food after walking past Buttner tucking into a plateful of the high fat snack.

Fast forward to 2018, and Buttner still appears to be a massive fan of unhealthy food.

