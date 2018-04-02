KRU to look into damning rape allegations rocking Kenya Sevens

By Japheth Ogila Monday, April 2nd 2018 at 15:20
Kenya Sevens in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Rugby Union has issued a statement seeking to affirm their commitment to investigate allegations that have linked some contracted Kenya Sevens Players to sexual misconduct.

In a statement that was released on April 2, Monday morning, KRU denies being aware of the incident but concedes knowing of the allegations. It adds that it is cognizant of the procedures and will investigate it and take appropriate actions.

Statement reads in part: “The matter will be reviewed as soon as practicable by the KRU, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players.”

“It is also important to note that with a report having been made to law enforcement authorities, the KRU cannot comment further about the allegations pending the outcome of investigations.”

Allegations touching on players

This statement precedes claims that were made over the past one month that linked Kenya Sevens Player Churchill Ooko to sexual assault.

Ooko posted a rejoinder on his facebook page quashing the claims and exonerating himself from the blame.

He posted: “Over the past 24 hours I have been accused of rape by a lady Irene (sic). I want to expressly deny the allegations and would not mind if she brought forward any proof of what she claims I did considering that we were in a company of three friends.”

Another rape allegation that has been broken in the social media involves a popular musician known as Wendy Kemunto against another rugby player Frank Wanyama and his unnamed friend.

Kemunto posted on her Instagram page on February 10, 2018, narrating her ordeals and experiences.

“I was raped on that night…the events of that night are vivid on my head. These two men took advantage of me and my state. I tried to reach out to Frank to take responsibility for his actions as I don’t know his other friend.” She posted. Wanyama is yet to comment on the matter.

 The KRU has however issued a warning that the union is entirely averse to sexual misconduct as it contravenes the spirit of the sport.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have also given an assurance of investitation into the matter, by involving law enforcers. Through the official twitter account, it posted:

"The @ODPP_KE treats information about rape very seriously. Be rest assured that the matter is being given due attention as matter of urgency. The @ODPP_KE has already got in touch with Kilimani DCIO CC @DCI_Kenya and action is being taken."

More to follow…

