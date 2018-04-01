Spurs aims to break the jinx at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea seek to tighten grip on top four spot

345

Chelsea's Willian (Left) vies for the ball against Spurs Dembele (Centre) and Bakayoko (Right) joins the challenge. [Photo: Courtesy]

English Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 6.00PM EAT. Blues are clawed and are seeking to get a grip of top four spot which is currently beyond them.

Spurs or the Lillywhites on the other hand are aiming to widen the 5-point gap that they hold against their rivals, a possibly to send a message that they have matured into big boys.

Nonetheless, Mauricio Pochetino has to break a record that spans past two decades at Stamford Bridge. Spurs have to beat Chelsea at the Bridge and such will be the first win in close to three decades.

Clawed, shaky, leaky but sometimes efficient. Such are the words that can describe Chelsea’s season. Antonio Conte’s men recently played 1-1 against Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals before winning in extra time. Spurs on the other hand beat Swansea 3-0 to book semifinal tie against Manchester United.

Team news and injuries

Chelsea are going into this game with various injuries and doubts. Defender David Luiz is still out with his long-term injury, whose progress is still mystery as the coach is yet to shade more light on him. Winter signing from Everton Ross Barkley will also watch from the sideline as he recovers from his injury that has kept him out for long now.

Defender Andres Christensen remains a doubt pending assessment by the medical team. The coach has also spoken about Thibaut Courtois whose availability is uncertain. The same applies to young Welsh international Ethan Ampadu.

Morata or Giroud?

Alvaro Morata (L) and Olivier Giroud (R) cause selection dilemma tonight. [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte will have to make a decision as to whether to start Alvaro Morata who has shown flashes of his old self, or to go with Olivier Giroud after showing good play up field with Eden Hazard and Willian. But there are chances that Morata is likely to start upfront given his pace and return to form. Harry Kane is injured but could be surprisingly named in match day squad. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kane may play: Spurs on the other hand have a doubt in their lead striker Harry Kane appearing in this match. But the English star has traveled with the rest of the squad to Stamford Bridge and that can only mean that there is a speculation that he may play. Pochetino may play Kane after the Argentine did a similar thing against Arsenal after the 24 year old picked up an injury in 2016. Another possible absentee in Spurs line is Tobby Alderweild who is said to be undergoing rehabilitation.

Squads

Chelsea: Antonio Conte will likely use his tactical format of 3-4-3, after 3-5-2 flopped due to Bakayoko’s failure to adapt to Premier League.

The Italian may beef up his midfield to combat the energy that may be imposed by opponents’ midfielders such as Victor Wanyama or Moussa Dembele. For this case, Kante may play this game alongside Danny Drinkwater or Tiemoue Bakayoko, if Fabregas starts on the bench.

Probable lineup: 3-4-3- Courtois, Alonso, Rudiger, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard, Morata

3-5-2-Caballero, Alonso, Rudiger, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater (Bakayoko), Willian (Fabregas), Hazard, Morata (Giroud)

Spurs: Mauricio Pochetino may go for 4-2-3-1 given the unavailability of Tobby Alderweild.

Probable lineup: (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Or 4-3-3- Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son.

Verdict: This is a difficult match for either side. Spurs are on a good run and Chelsea are playing at home. Both teams are likely to score.