Spurs aims to break the jinx at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea seek to tighten grip on top four spot

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, April 1st 2018 at 14:28
Chelsea's Willian (Left) vies for the ball against Spurs Dembele (Centre) and Bakayoko (Right) joins the challenge. [Photo: Courtesy]

English Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 6.00PM EAT. Blues are clawed and are seeking to get a grip of top four spot which is currently beyond them.

Spurs or the Lillywhites on the other hand are aiming to widen the 5-point gap that they hold against their rivals, a possibly to send a message that they have matured into big boys.

Nonetheless, Mauricio Pochetino has to break a record that spans past two decades at Stamford Bridge. Spurs have to beat Chelsea at the Bridge and such will be the first win in close to three decades.

Clawed, shaky, leaky but sometimes efficient. Such are the words that can describe Chelsea’s season. Antonio Conte’s men recently played 1-1 against Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals before winning in extra time. Spurs on the other hand beat Swansea 3-0 to book semifinal tie against Manchester United.

Team news and injuries

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Chelsea are going into this game with various injuries and doubts. Defender David Luiz is still out with his long-term injury, whose progress is still mystery as the coach is yet to shade more light on him. Winter signing from Everton Ross Barkley will also watch from the sideline as he recovers from his injury that has kept him out for long now.

Defender Andres Christensen remains a doubt pending assessment by the medical team. The coach has also spoken about Thibaut Courtois whose availability is uncertain. The same applies to young Welsh international Ethan Ampadu.

Morata or Giroud?

Alvaro Morata (L) and Olivier Giroud (R) cause selection dilemma tonight. [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte will have to make a decision as to whether to start Alvaro Morata who has shown flashes of his old self, or to go with Olivier Giroud after showing good play up field with Eden Hazard and Willian. But there are chances that Morata is likely to start upfront given his pace and return to form.

Harry Kane is injured but could be surprisingly named in match day squad. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kane may play: Spurs on the other hand have a doubt in their lead striker Harry Kane appearing in this match. But the English star has traveled with the rest of the squad to Stamford Bridge and that can only mean that there is a speculation that he may play. Pochetino may play Kane after the Argentine did a similar thing against Arsenal after the 24 year old picked up an injury in 2016. Another possible absentee in Spurs line is Tobby Alderweild who is said to be undergoing rehabilitation.

Squads

Chelsea: Antonio Conte will likely use his tactical format of 3-4-3, after 3-5-2 flopped due to Bakayoko’s failure to adapt to Premier League.

The Italian may beef up his midfield to combat the energy that may be imposed by opponents’ midfielders such as Victor Wanyama or Moussa Dembele. For this case, Kante may play this game alongside Danny Drinkwater or Tiemoue Bakayoko, if Fabregas starts on the bench.

Probable lineup: 3-4-3- Courtois, Alonso, Rudiger, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard, Morata

3-5-2-Caballero, Alonso, Rudiger, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater (Bakayoko), Willian (Fabregas), Hazard, Morata (Giroud)

Spurs: Mauricio Pochetino may go for 4-2-3-1 given the unavailability of Tobby Alderweild.

Probable lineup: (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Or 4-3-3- Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son.

Verdict: This is a difficult match for either side. Spurs are on a good run and Chelsea are playing at home. Both teams are likely to score.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPURS CHELSEA LINEUPS SQUADS STAMFORD BRIDGE PREDICTION
Next Story
Top Premier League players turn to banned smokeless tobacco to improve performance
RELATED STORIES
View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings
Chelsea vs Spurs: ‘Make or break’ clash in fight for top four qualification
Germany vs Spain…Featuring, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City stars, 2010 revenge,unbeaten run, predictions
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

Sickling Arsenal boss grapples with uncertain future

Arsene Wenger is coming out of season blip after fans called for his sacking but such talks have not died.

Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma

England legend is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

Unbeaten Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker on points

Anthony Joshua moved a step closer to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday after beating New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Litmus test for Tergat as Team Kenya goes on medal hunt in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games: Conseslus Kipruto will be hoping to make history as he seeks Club Games gold

More Stories
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predictions, Stamford Bridge jinx, Morata-Giroud confusion? Kane returns?

Premier League showdown is just but hours away as champions Chelsea welcome their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs at Stamford Bridge at 4.30PM EAT.

It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

There is a problem, from Australia to Zimbabwe and while Down Under people are shedding tears in public, in southern Africa, public displays of remors

Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

Kenya Under-20 coach Stanley Okumbi has urged his players to “fight” for him and make a positive start in today’s (3pm) Africa Cup of Nations first le

K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

Rangers beat Thika United as Sofapaka pile more woes on Nakumatt.

Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions if they win next week’s Manchester derby

Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

Liverpool came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1

Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

Romelu Lukaku reached 100 Premier League goals with opener

View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Zlatan adds spice to first meeting of LA teams

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut with LA Galaxy on Saturday will add extra spice to their highly-anticipated first meeting with crosstown rivals Los Angeles

Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba to accept the blame for the slump in form that has cost him his Manchester United place

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

    Thu 29th Mar 2018

  • Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho finally speaks out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure

    Fri 30th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee starlets kuchuana na Uganda katika kutafuta nafasi ya kufuzu Taifa Bingwa Barani Afrika
    Wachezaji 400 washiriki katika mashindano ya mchezo wa chess
    Scoreline: KCB Kenya Open Chess - Players' interviews
    Scoreline: KCB Kenya Open Chess(Part3)