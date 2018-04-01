Wenger’s future still up for debate

345

Arsene Wenger looking stressed at a touchline. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsene Wenger may have lost his voice before Arsenal’s home match with Stoke City today but the discussion over his future is unlikely to be silenced just yet.

At the end of the season, Wenger will be halfway through a two-year contract many Gunners fans felt should never have been handed in the first place to a man who had not won the Premier League since 2004.

The 68-year-old declared during the international break that many of his critics were simply guilty of age discrimination rather than a genuine unhappiness with Arsenal’s current position.

North London giants Arsenal will kick off in sixth position, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and therefore in danger of missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season.

Yet the Gunners can still pin their hopes on emulating Manchester United and qualifying for Europe’s elite trophy next term by winning the Europa League.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The visit of second-bottom Stoke is the third in a five-game sequence of home fixtures, with the first leg of the Europa League last-16 clash with CSKA Moscow following on Thursday.

Wenger’s throat problems saw assistant manager Steve Bould hastily thrust into media duties, and the former Arsenal defender, who also played for Stoke was reluctant to take on the Frenchman’s mantle of providing intelligent yet often controversial commentary. [AFP]

ALSO READ: Gilberto Silva reveals the Arsenal star that came close to matching him