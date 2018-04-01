Wenger’s future still up for debate

By AFP Sunday, April 1st 2018 at 10:10
Arsene Wenger looking stressed at a touchline. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsene Wenger may have lost his voice before Arsenal’s home match with Stoke City today but the discussion over his future is unlikely to be silenced just yet.

At the end of the season, Wenger will be halfway through a two-year contract many Gunners fans felt should never have been handed in the first place to a man who had not won the Premier League since 2004.

The 68-year-old declared during the international break that many of his critics were simply guilty of age discrimination rather than a genuine unhappiness with Arsenal’s current position.

North London giants Arsenal will kick off in sixth position, 13 points adrift of fourth-placed local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and therefore in danger of missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season.

Yet the Gunners can still pin their hopes on emulating Manchester United and qualifying for Europe’s elite trophy next term by winning the Europa League.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The visit of second-bottom Stoke is the third in a five-game sequence of home fixtures, with the first leg of the Europa League last-16 clash with CSKA Moscow following on Thursday.

Wenger’s throat problems saw assistant manager Steve Bould hastily thrust into media duties, and the former Arsenal defender, who also played for Stoke was reluctant to take on the Frenchman’s mantle of providing intelligent yet often controversial commentary. [AFP]

ARSENE WENGER ARSENAL ARSENAL FANS SACK
Next Story
Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma
RELATED STORIES
Gilberto Silva reveals the Arsenal star that came close to matching him
Olivier Giroud explodes in interview and threatens to walk out because of France team-mate Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid star snub Arsenal, United; Considers Manchester City
LATEST STORIES
Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

Sickling Arsenal boss grapples with uncertain future

Arsene Wenger is coming out of season blip after fans called for his sacking but such talks have not died.

Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma

England legend is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

Unbeaten Joshua calls out Wilder after beating Parker on points

Anthony Joshua moved a step closer to becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday after beating New Zealander Joseph Parker.

Litmus test for Tergat as Team Kenya goes on medal hunt in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games: Conseslus Kipruto will be hoping to make history as he seeks Club Games gold

It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

There is a problem, from Australia to Zimbabwe and while Down Under people are shedding tears in public, in southern Africa, public displays of remors

More Stories
Man United miss out on Griezmann, plans to sell Martial to bring Real Madrid star

Man United have missed on signing long-term target Antoine Griezmann but will instead focus on Real Madrid star.

Sickling Arsenal boss grapples with uncertain future

Arsene Wenger is coming out of season blip after fans called for his sacking but such talks have not died.

Former Chelsea boss fighting for his life in a coma

England legend is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

A taste of KPL: Usain Bolt set to train with Gor Mahia

Bolt, who announced that he wanted to play football with

One lucky player has won the fourth largest jackpot

The lucky person does have the option to remain anonymous

Brazil legend Paulo Sergio in damning verdict of PSG star Neymar ahead of World Cup

Former Brazil international Paulo Sergio has delivered a damning assessment of Neymar

Bad day for Sanchez as he gets parking ticket - before driving off with it on windscreen

It’s fair to say that things haven't gone swimmingly for Alexis Sanchez since joining Manchester United

Sam Allardyce not worried about Everton sack despite Toffees planning summer shake-up

Sam Allardyce has insisted he has no fears of the axe despite mounting speculation about his future

Former Chelsea and Manchester United star fights for life after heart attack

His doctors decided to put him in an induced coma as his family kept a bedside vigil as he fought for his life last night

Gilberto Silva reveals the Arsenal star that came close to matching him

The Brazilian spent a successive six years at Arsenal and was part of the Invincibles squad before leaving the club in 2008

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest EPL Table: Premier League 2017/18 standings

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Late Salah strike gives Liverpool win at Palace

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • Man City one win from title after handsome victory at Everton

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

  • K’Ogalo back on top: Tuyisenge on target as Gor Mahia return to league action

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Nations Cup qualifier: Okumbi urges his players to fight against Rwanda

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • It was a week of tears in cricket and why Okumbi needs training

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

    Thu 29th Mar 2018

  • Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho finally speaks out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure

    Fri 30th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

    Sat 31st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee starlets kuchuana na Uganda katika kutafuta nafasi ya kufuzu Taifa Bingwa Barani Afrika
    Wachezaji 400 washiriki katika mashindano ya mchezo wa chess
    Scoreline: KCB Kenya Open Chess - Players' interviews
    Scoreline: KCB Kenya Open Chess(Part3)