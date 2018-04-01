Ray Wilkins fighting for his life in coma after England legend suffers heart attack at home

345

Ray Wilkins. [Photo: Courtesy]

England legend Ray Wilkins is fighting for his life in hospital after a heart attack and a fall at home.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder, 61, was rushed to hospital from his home in Cobham, Surrey, this week.

Ray Wilkins’ family were keeping a bedside vigil as the football legend fought for his life last night.

The former England midfielder, 61, suffered a cardiac arrest and fall at home before doctors decided to put him in an induced coma.

His anxious wife Jackie told the Daily Mirror: “He’s in hospital, he’s had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

“He is not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill.

“The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he’s had to be put in an induced coma.

"It’s very, very bad.”

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Ray was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after collapsing at his £2.6million property in Cobham, Surrey.

He had appeared on Alan Brazil’s ­Talksport breakfast show, on which he is a regular pundit, the day earlier.

And he appeared on Sky Sports on Sunday, giving his verdict ahead of tomorrow’s clash between Chelsea and Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Ray is being treated at St George’s Hospital, in Tooting, South London, which boasts one of the country’s top trauma units.

Loved ones are hopeful a scan next week will bring some positive news.

Jackie added: “It’s a very difficult time for the family. He’s going to have a further scan on Tuesday.

“We hope to have an update then. It’s been a very difficult time for us.”

After the Mirror broke the news of Ray's condition last night, the football world rallied in support of Ray. Former Chelsea boss Ray Wilkins popping champagne at John Terry after winning English Premier league. [Photo: Courtesy]

His former club Chelsea tweeted: "The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support."

Ray's colleague at talkSPORT radio, Alan Brazil, said: "Ray Wilkins is one of the nicest men you could ever wish to meet and working with him on the show is always a joy.

"Keep fighting, Butch."

Ray met Jackie when she was ­secretary for then Chelsea manager Eddie ­McReadie.

They had been married for just six weeks when the cash-strapped and relegated club accepted an offer from Manchester United that took Ray north.

Jackie remained at his side through the highs and lows of his career, including when he received his MBE at Buckingham Palace in 1993.

Ray, known by the nickname “Butch” since ­childhood, was a permanent fixture in the England side for a decade from the mid-1970s, winning 84 caps and scoring three goals.

The product of a footballing family, he and his three brothers followed their father, George, into the game, but Ray enjoyed the most success.

Starting his career at Chelsea in 1973, his reputation grew after being handed the captaincy, aged just 18, before he went on to join Manchester United six years later.

Spells abroad at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain followed before he came back to Britain to join Rangers and later Queens Park Rangers –where he became player-manager – and Crystal Palace.

Ray’s last job in football came in 2015 when he was appointed assistant manager at Aston Villa, before being sacked along with boss Tim Sherwood.

He has kept himself in the public eye by appearing a pundit on Sky Sports, the BBC and Talksport radio.

In recent years, Ray has battled booze problems and ulcerative colitis.

In 2013, he admitted being an ­alcoholic following a drink-drive conviction and sought professional help.

In an emotional interview the following year, Ray laid bare his long struggle with depression and revealed he had been dependant on Valium as far back as the 1970s.