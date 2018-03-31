One lucky player has won the fourth largest jackpot

77

One lucky lottery player is now a multi-millionaire after he/she bought a Mega Millions ticket -the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

According to Mega Millions, the winning ticket for the $521 million grand prize jackpot was sold in New Jersey, though no one has claimed it yet.

The lucky person does have the option to remain anonymous and has 180 days to claim his or her winnings.

The $521 million is the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

Top 10 largest US Lottery Jackpots

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)