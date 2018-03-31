Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

77

Romelu Lukaku reached 100 Premier League goals with opener

* Alexis Sanchez soon added a second

* Swansea struggled to get into the game

* United returned to second place, two points ahead of Liverpool

* Swansea remained three points above the relegation zone

* United at Manchester City next; Swansea at West Bromwich Albion

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach 100 Premier League goals as Manchester United quickly regained second place in the table from Liverpool with a comfortable 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

The powerful striker put his team in front within five minutes from a pass by Alexis Sanchez, who added the second quarter of an hour later.

United, with record signing Paul Pogba back in the side, were dominant, although David de Gea did have to make two saves from Tammy Abraham.

ALSO READ: Mourinho tells Pogba to accept blame for poor performances

Swansea, revitalised under Jose Mourinho's friend and compatriot Carlos Carvalhal, remained three points above the relegation zone.