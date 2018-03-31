Lukaku reaches century as Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0

By Reuters Saturday, March 31st 2018 at 19:18
Romelu Lukaku reached 100 Premier League goals with opener

* Alexis Sanchez soon added a second

* Swansea struggled to get into the game

* United returned to second place, two points ahead of Liverpool

* Swansea remained three points above the relegation zone

* United at Manchester City next; Swansea at West Bromwich Albion

Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach 100 Premier League goals as Manchester United quickly regained second place in the table from Liverpool with a comfortable 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

The powerful striker put his team in front within five minutes from a pass by Alexis Sanchez, who added the second quarter of an hour later.

United, with record signing Paul Pogba back in the side, were dominant, although David de Gea did have to make two saves from Tammy Abraham.

Swansea, revitalised under Jose Mourinho's friend and compatriot Carlos Carvalhal, remained three points above the relegation zone.

