Liverpool’s incredible offer to sign Bale revealed

By Mirror Friday, March 30th 2018 at 17:25
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Liverpool tried to use Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid last summer, according to a new book about Paris Saint-Germain.

Author Ediciones Amphora claims in 'PSG: revelations of a revolution' that the Reds offered Real €70m plus the Brazilian in an attempt to lure Wales' all-time record goalscorer to Anfield, but held onto Coutinho when their offer was unsuccessful.

Coutinho ended up staying on Merseyside for another six months before joining Barcelona in £142m deal in January.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

As reported in Mundo Deportivo , the author claims that Coutinho, Bale and Neymar were all involved in a three-way transfer tussle, and details meetings between PSG sporting director Antero Henrique and agent Pini Zahavi, who has close ties to Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett.

Neymar ended up moving to Paris last summer for a world record fee, with Coutinho becoming the second most expensive player on the planet earlier this year.

Bale's future in Madrid has often been debated, although Liverpool have never really been strongly linked with a move for the former Spurs man.

Last week, while playing for Wales in China, Bale suggested he might one day be tempted by a move to the Far East.

Bale has also been strongly linked to Manchester United, with his teammates believing a deal could be possible.

