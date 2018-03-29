Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

207

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drawn up a list of the players he wants to sign this summer.

According to UK Media outlet the Mirror, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are most likely to be replaced, with new reports on Luke Shaw’s Barcelona link also adding to the speculation.

Here are the players Mourinho wants to sign this summer:

Marco Verratti

With super-agent Mino Raiola now representing Paris St Germain’s Verratti, Mourinho will be looking to convince the Italian to come to the Premier League, having had enough success in France.

Verratti is short, strong and possesses positional discipline, one trait Mourinho will be looking to add to his team. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian midfielder has impressed in the Serie A this season with Lazio and his ball retention talents have caught the eye of the Man United manager. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arturo Vidal

Having had a success stint with Juventus and Bayern, Arturo Vidal is arguably one of the world’s best at his position. He’s an aggressive player, the kind Mourinho likes and would easily fit into Man United’s midfield.

Vidal could also be lured to join the Red Devils because of the Alexis Sanchez (Chile) influence. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jean Seri

Jean Seri is Ivorian and plays as a central midfielder for OGC Nice in the Ligue 1.

With Eric Bailly now a prominent figure at Old Trafford, Seri could be tempted to join his country mate in Manchester. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jorginho

Core of Napoli’s best performances in the Serie A this season, Italian midfielder Jorginho is on the radar of top clubs in Europe.