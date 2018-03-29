Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, March 29th 2018 at 22:34

 

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drawn up a list of the players he wants to sign this summer.

According to UK Media outlet the Mirror, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are most likely to be replaced, with new reports on Luke Shaw’s Barcelona link also adding to the speculation.

Here are the players Mourinho wants to sign this summer:

Marco Verratti

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

With super-agent Mino Raiola now representing Paris St Germain’s Verratti, Mourinho will be looking to convince the Italian to come to the Premier League, having had enough success in France.

Verratti is short, strong and possesses positional discipline, one trait Mourinho will be looking to add to his team.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian midfielder has impressed in the Serie A this season with Lazio and his ball retention talents have caught the eye of the Man United manager.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arturo Vidal

Having had a success stint with Juventus and Bayern, Arturo Vidal is arguably one of the world’s best at his position. He’s an aggressive player, the kind Mourinho likes and would easily fit into Man United’s midfield.

Vidal could also be lured to join the Red Devils because of the Alexis Sanchez (Chile) influence.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jean Seri

Jean Seri is Ivorian and plays as a central midfielder for OGC Nice in the Ligue 1.

With Eric Bailly now a prominent figure at Old Trafford, Seri could be tempted to join his country mate in Manchester.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Jorginho

Core of Napoli’s best performances in the Serie A this season, Italian midfielder Jorginho is on the radar of top clubs in Europe.

He’s a box to box midfielder who’s ball retention skills could see him become a Manchester United player soon should he be approached and sign. 

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO MARCO VERRATTI
Next Story
Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach
RELATED STORIES
Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach
Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic discloses why he left Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Schools open Great Rift 10-aside diary

Schools open Great Rift 10-aside diary

Mathare eye return to the summit

Mathare eye return to the summit

Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Barcelona concede Umtiti will join Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in regular contact with Barcelona defender Samue Umititi

More Stories
Mathare eye return to the summit

Mathare eye return to the summit

Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

Five players Manchester United want to sign next season

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Chelsea vs Spurs: ‘Make or break’ clash in fight for top four qualification

Chelsea have to win against Spurs to keep their top four hopes alive. Spurs have not won a premier league match at Stamford Bridge for two decades.

Harambee Stars’ Okumbi demoted

Harambee Stars’ Okumbi demoted

FIFA probes racist abuse at Russia-France friendly

FIFA probes racist abuse at Russia-France friendly

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Pogba, Dembele were racially abused in Russia friendly, sources reveal

During France's 3-1 victory over Russia, an AFP photographer heard monkey chants aimed at Barcelona winger Dembele and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • KPL referees paid ahead of weekend ties

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Sony Sugar and Sofapaka in line to test Bungoma club’s league credentials

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Football: Stima switch off Isibania in NSL as Bandari Youth remain top after win

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Brazil ends Germany’s 22-match unbeaten in sweet revenge

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenya beaten narrowly by CAR in a 5-goal thriller

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Harambee Stars technical bench disbanded as Stanley Okumbi gets redeployed

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

    Thu 29th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kutakuwa na mchuano mmoja wa ligi kuu ya taifa siku ya Ijumaa
    KPA have lost six of their top players who have joined a number of clubs outside the country
    Over 400 participants are expected to take part in Kenya open chess
    Abel Kirui ready for London marathon championship