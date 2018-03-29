Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, March 29th 2018 at 20:02
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Champions League giants PSG have put Jose Mourinho as their main target as they prepare to bring in a new manager this summer.

PSG are expected to show Coach Unai Emery the door at the end of the season following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is also likely to leave Chelsea in the summer.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mourinho had earlier been linked with a move to PSG following the sacking of Laurent Blanc in 2016.

However, he held out for the Manchester United job as PSG hired Unai Emery, on the back of his three successive Europa League victories with Sevilla.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

PSG JOSE MOURINHO UNAI EMERY
Next Story
Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer
RELATED STORIES
Usain Bolt's big chance as he trains with Borussia Dortmund
Memphis Depay reveals why he flopped at Manchester United
Nemanja Matic says Jose Mourinho is ‘difficult’ to work under
LATEST STORIES
Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Barcelona concede Umtiti will join Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in regular contact with Barcelona defender Samue Umititi

Pogba racially abused in France win over Russia as FIFA opens investigations

Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba was racially abused by Russian fans alongside his teammates during an international friendly with Russia

Olivier Giroud explodes in interview and threatens to walk out because of France team-mate Kylian Mbappe

Olivier Giroud had a go at reporters and came close to storming out of a post-match interview before being persuaded to stay by reporters.

"What did you mean?" Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Man United, ‘threatens’ Eric Bailly after Instagram comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Manchester United on Wednesday to bid farewell to his teammates after cutting short his stint at Manchester United.

More Stories
Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Former Atalanta coach Mondonico, 71, dies after losing battle with cancer

Chelsea vs Spurs: ‘Make or break’ clash in fight for top four qualification

Chelsea have to win against Spurs to keep their top four hopes alive. Spurs have not won a premier league match at Stamford Bridge for two decades.

Harambee Stars’ Okumbi demoted

Harambee Stars’ Okumbi demoted

FIFA probes racist abuse at Russia-France friendly

FIFA probes racist abuse at Russia-France friendly

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Pogba, Dembele were racially abused in Russia friendly, sources reveal

During France's 3-1 victory over Russia, an AFP photographer heard monkey chants aimed at Barcelona winger Dembele and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Diego Costa hits at Argentines, praises Lionel Messi after their shambolic defeat to Spain

Diego Costa has broken silence after thrashing and has given assessment of the Argentina squad in more profound and blatant statements.

Gor Mahia welcomes Hull City

Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia are set to host former English Premier League outfit Hull City

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Nakumatt in tight spot: Players training on their own as financial crunch bite Nakumatt hard

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • KPL referees paid ahead of weekend ties

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Sony Sugar and Sofapaka in line to test Bungoma club’s league credentials

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Football: Stima switch off Isibania in NSL as Bandari Youth remain top after win

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Brazil ends Germany’s 22-match unbeaten in sweet revenge

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenya beaten narrowly by CAR in a 5-goal thriller

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Harambee Stars technical bench disbanded as Stanley Okumbi gets redeployed

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kutakuwa na mchuano mmoja wa ligi kuu ya taifa siku ya Ijumaa
    KPA have lost six of their top players who have joined a number of clubs outside the country
    Over 400 participants are expected to take part in Kenya open chess
    Abel Kirui ready for London marathon championship