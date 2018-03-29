Champions League giants want Jose Mourinho as new coach

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Champions League giants PSG have put Jose Mourinho as their main target as they prepare to bring in a new manager this summer.

PSG are expected to show Coach Unai Emery the door at the end of the season following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is also likely to leave Chelsea in the summer. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mourinho had earlier been linked with a move to PSG following the sacking of Laurent Blanc in 2016.

However, he held out for the Manchester United job as PSG hired Unai Emery, on the back of his three successive Europa League victories with Sevilla.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.