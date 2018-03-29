PAOK's president gets 3-year ban for gun incident - Greek league committee

345

Ivan Savvidis (in glasses) storms the pitch to confront players. [Photo: Courtesy]

Greek club PAOK Salonika’s president Ivan Savvidis was banned from all soccer stadiums for three years for storming onto the pitch with a gun during a league game, the league’s disciplinary committee said on Thursday.

The club were also stripped of three points, ending their title chances.

Savvidis, a Georgia-born businessman and former Russian state Duma deputy, charged onto the pitch with a gun in his belt when a goal for PAOK was disallowed in a match against fellow title contenders AEK Athens on March 11.

Ivan Savvidis’ fate becomes known after anxiety reigned on whether he would be tried or not. He is a member of the Greek parliament and one of the wealthiest in the society. His charitable nature has earned him charisma and that is the genesis of original doubts which made many to think that he is an ‘untouchable.’

More to follow…