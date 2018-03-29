The Laikipia Safari Rally brings together various cars and racing stars

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 29th 2018 at 11:35
Laikipia County governor Ndiritu Muriithi carrying Kenyan flag during the ceremony where he flagged off the Top Fry Safari Rally set to for 5 days. [Photo: Courtesy]

Laikipia County governor Ndiritu Muriithi has this morning flagged off Top Fry Classic Safari Rally that will take 5 days, and is bringing together racing bigwigs drawn from various nationalities.

The 1,528 Kilometre race will end at Bogoria Hotel on Monday after having commenced at 8 am on today. In the race are 5 British drivers and 3 South Africans who are measuring their strengths behind the wheels. Safari rally enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch a rare spectacle of top seasoned local and foreign drivers in various sorts of models of cars.

After matching the winning record of the late legendary Safari rally icon Shekhar Mehta at the ARC Safari rally; Carl “Flash” Tundo is making another stab at this and will be coming in arms against top fellows in the game.

One of such names is the racing guru Ian Duncan set to use his Ford Mustang at the racing path in search of another individual accolade to his belt.  Being that the focus is also on the cars that will hit the road, the following are some of them:

Ford Mustang
 

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Ian Duncan's Ford Mustang. [Photo: Courtesy]

Ian Duncan is using Ford Mustang, a model of car that was produced in 1965. The vehicle is a construction of the Ford and is designed in the shape of second generation Ford Falcon model. Ian has won the World Rally Championship and the Trustbank Safari Rally in 1994 alongside other victories.

Porsche 911

Porsche 911. [Photo: Courtesy]

More than a couple of racers will be using the Porsche 911 in this race. Kenyan racer Raaji Bharij and his navigator Rajay Sehmi are hitting the road in Porsche 911, a vehicle that has endured the test of time since 1963 and has lots of positives attached to it. Another duo using the same vehicle are the Kabras racing team consisting of Onkar Raib and his navigator Despage Morris. It was designed and built by Porsche AF Company of Stuttgart-meaning that it is a German machine.

TR7 Sports car

Carl Tundo and TR7 Sports car. [photo: Courtesy]

Carl “Flash” Tundo and Frank Tundo will fight their battles in the TR7 Sports car under the banner of representing Top Fry entity. This is a British-made vehicle which was designed and built within periods of 1974 to 1981, by the Triumph Motor Company. It is a two-sports door which was brought in replacement for the TR6 and has been lauded as an extremely powerful ‘machine.’

Datsun 240Z

Geoff Bell's Datsun 240Z. [Photo: Courtesy]

The South African duo of Geoff Bell and Tim Challen are taking Datsun 240Z to their racing battle as they wrestle the experienced sportsmen in the game.

LAIKIPIA COUNTY TOP FRY SAFARI RALLY CARL TUNDO
Next Story
Otamendi names Premier League striker that gives him problems
RELATED STORIES
Tundo extends Safari Rally lead aims at Mehta's record
LATEST STORIES
"What did you mean?" Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Man United, ‘threatens’ Eric Bailly after Instagram comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Manchester United on Wednesday to bid farewell to his teammates after cutting short his stint at Manchester United.

Shocking pay cut Ibrahimovic took to join LA Galaxy revealed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been privileged to play for top clubs in his career as a professional footballer

Otamendi names Premier League striker that gives him problems

Nicolás Otamendi still has some fears when it comes to facing other strikers

Night from hell in jail cell that helped turn Anthony Joshua into a boxing icon

How Anthony Joshua rose from a boy who was abrasive against the law to a boxing icon.

Australia coach fears for health of three disgraced cricket players after scandal

Darren Lehmann said Wednesday he fears for the health of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after they were suspended and sent home.

Chelsea vs Spurs: ‘Make or break’ clash in fight for top four qualification

Chelsea have to win against Spurs to keep their top four hopes alive. Spurs have not won a premier league match at Stamford Bridge for two decades.

More Stories
From Triumphs to Beetles: Top Fry Classic Rally vrooms off

It’s a festival of mud, jumps, twist and a million gear shifts in the day one of the Top Fry Classic Rally

Top Fry Classic Safari Rally flagged off in Laikipia as racing giants hit the road

Laikipia County governor Ndiritu Muriithi has this morning flagged off Top Fry Classic Safari Rally that will take place for 5 days.

Maseno, Masinde win nationals slots

Maseno and Masinde win slots

Bharij first off the ramp at Top Fry showdown

Bharij first off the ramp at Top Fry showdown

Technical colleges face off in Kisumu

Technical colleges face off in Kisumu

Lewis Hamilton fears he will have to race two Ferrari in the fifth World Championship

LEWIS HAMILTON fears he will have to fight two Ferraris if he wants to win a fifth drivers’ crown this season. This is after loss to Sebastian Vettel

VAR flaws exposed again as Italy snatch controversial penalty against furious England

England was forced to settle for a draw after Insigne cancelled Vardy's goal with a controversial penalty.

Body building: Mr. Kamukunji contest set for Pumwani

Kenya Body Building Federation has sanctioned Mr. Kamukunji content to be held on Saturday at Pumwani Secondary School in Nairobi County.

Germany vs Brazil...Confirmed lineups, prediction, Coutinho, Jesus, Willian start…Thomas Muller missing

Germany entertains Brazil at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium in Germany in a mouthwatering clash tonight.

KCB outshines KDF in KVF tournament in Bungoma

KCB ladies volleyball team made a huge mark by triumphing over their bitter rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by 3-0(27-25,25-14,25-18) on Sunday in B

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger believes he is a victim of 'age discrimination'

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Borussia Dortmund coach delivers BAD NEWS to Usain Bolt about his football career

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Nakumatt in tight spot: Players training on their own as financial crunch bite Nakumatt hard

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • KPL referees paid ahead of weekend ties

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Sony Sugar and Sofapaka in line to test Bungoma club’s league credentials

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Football: Stima switch off Isibania in NSL as Bandari Youth remain top after win

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Brazil ends Germany’s 22-match unbeaten in sweet revenge

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenya beaten narrowly by CAR in a 5-goal thriller

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya to take part in Hongkong 7s
    Kapenguria heroes beats Gor Mahia in Chapa Dimba finals
    2018 Kenya Open Final Day; President Kenyatta rewards winners
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi