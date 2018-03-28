Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Manchester City star Carlos Tevez who now plays for Boca Juniors was last week injured while playing football in prison after visiting his brother. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Carlos is said to have suffered a calf injury while playing football with prison inmates behind bars.

Club officials claim that Tevez reported back after two days off duty with the shocking news.

The incident is said to have occurred last Tuesday when Tevez visited his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez at Bouwer’s maximum security prison in Cordoba. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Although there is no photographic evidence, the ex-Manchester United and West Ham playmaker enjoyed a game of football with his sibling and other inmates during the visit.

Tevez’s brother is currently serving time for masterminding an armed robbery.