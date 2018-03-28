Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, March 28th 2018 at 19:49
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Former Manchester City star Carlos Tevez who now plays for Boca Juniors was last week injured while playing football in prison after visiting his brother.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Carlos is said to have suffered a calf injury while playing football with prison inmates behind bars.

Club officials claim that Tevez reported back after two days off duty with the shocking news.

The incident is said to have occurred last Tuesday when Tevez visited his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez at Bouwer’s maximum security prison in Cordoba.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Although there is no photographic evidence, the ex-Manchester United and West Ham playmaker enjoyed a game of football with his sibling and other inmates during the visit.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Tevez’s brother is currently serving time for masterminding an armed robbery.

MANCHESTER CITY CARLOS TEVEZ PRISON
Next Story
Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia
RELATED STORIES
Liverpool face Man City
Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final
Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury
LATEST STORIES
Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Pogba, Dembele were racially abused in Russia friendly, sources reveal

During France's 3-1 victory over Russia, an AFP photographer heard monkey chants aimed at Barcelona winger Dembele and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Ryan Giggs lay down new orders for Bale and Wales players

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was appointed manager of the Wales national team early this year

Diego Costa hits at Argentines, praises Lionel Messi after their shambolic defeat to Spain

Diego Costa has broken silence after thrashing and has given assessment of the Argentina squad in more profound and blatant statements.

Australian Cricket players banned for months after sports scandal in South Africa

The trio were sent home from South Africa following the third Test after Bancroft was seen using sticky tape in attempt to change the ball condition.

More Stories
Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez injured while playing football in prison

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

Pogba, Dembele were racially abused in Russia friendly, sources reveal

During France's 3-1 victory over Russia, an AFP photographer heard monkey chants aimed at Barcelona winger Dembele and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Diego Costa hits at Argentines, praises Lionel Messi after their shambolic defeat to Spain

Diego Costa has broken silence after thrashing and has given assessment of the Argentina squad in more profound and blatant statements.

Gor Mahia welcomes Hull City

Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia are set to host former English Premier League outfit Hull City

Harambee Stars technical bench disbanded as Stanley Okumbi gets redeployed

Football Kenya Federation has moved swiftly to disband the Harambee Stars technical bench in a shake-up that precedes Kenya’s slim 3-2 loss to CAR.

Messi walks off after Spain’s sixth goal against Argentina

Argentina suffered a shocking 6-1 defeat to Spain in an international friendly on Tuesday evening

Brazil ends Germany’s 22-match unbeaten in sweet revenge

Brazil faced Germany for the first since since their embarrassing 7-1 defeat in the semi-finals of the last World Cup.

Football: Stima switch off Isibania in NSL as Bandari Youth remain top after win

Bandari beat Wanderers 3-1 while Omax beat Umba 1-0 with Mohammed Mwabindo scoring the all-important goal in the 30th minute. In other matches, Mantu

Kenyan Premier League: Sony Sugar and Sofapaka in line to test Bungoma club’s league credentials

Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala has called for consistency from his charges if they have to put behind what he described as a mini slump.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Tragic! Footballer dies after collapsing during match

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Wenger believes he is a victim of 'age discrimination'

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Borussia Dortmund coach delivers BAD NEWS to Usain Bolt about his football career

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Nakumatt in tight spot: Players training on their own as financial crunch bite Nakumatt hard

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • KPL referees paid ahead of weekend ties

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Sony Sugar and Sofapaka in line to test Bungoma club’s league credentials

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Football: Stima switch off Isibania in NSL as Bandari Youth remain top after win

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Brazil ends Germany’s 22-match unbeaten in sweet revenge

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

  • Heartwarming message Paul Pogba revealed on shirt when he scored a stunning free-kick in France's win over Russia

    Wed 28th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya to take part in Hongkong 7s
    Kapenguria heroes beats Gor Mahia in Chapa Dimba finals
    2018 Kenya Open Final Day; President Kenyatta rewards winners
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi