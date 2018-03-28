“They should thank God they have him,” Diego Costa gives a bold assessment on Argentina squad and Lionel Messi after 6-1 thrashing

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, March 28th 2018 at 14:45
Diego Costa goes for the ball in Spain vs Argentina match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid midfielder Roman Francisco Isco met a loose ball in the Argentina defense and hit a low shot finish on the 74th minute making it 6-1 for Spain.

At the time, Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi was watching from the stands helplessly as his compatriots suffered a humiliating thrashing at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid City.

Left: Spain players celebrate Isco's sixth goal. Right: Lionel Messi leaves the box to stop watching the game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi would then leave his box and dash to unknown destination after the 6th goal which made a hat-trick for Isco. The defeat to Jorge Sampaoli’s men at the friendly encounter has exposed how vulnerable Argentina is without their captain Lionel Messi.

Man of the match Isco celebrating with teammate Andres Iniesta. [Photo: Courtesy]

This is what has got former Chelsea striker Diego Costa talking. Costa has broken silence after that defeat and has given assessment of the Argentina squad in more profound and blatant statements.

While talking to the Spanish press after the match, Costa hinted that Argentines look ‘different’ without Lionel Messi. His assertion implied that the South Americans are vulnerable and weaker as opponents whenever Messi is out of the equation.

“When Messi is not playing, Argentina transform into another team. Our style is different if we face Messi,” as revealed by the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian-born attacker lamented the adverse treatment of Lionel Messi by the Argentines which he termed as unfair criticism.’

He said: “In Argentina, they love to to criticise Messi a lot. Today, they have seen what they are without Messi. Argentina have to take care of Leo; they have to be grateful.”

He added that they should treat the Bracelona man well knowing that having him on the field is an automatic guarantee of an impressive result.

Argentina squad problem and Dyabala confusion

Argentina are struggling to get a winning team despite having a star-studded squad. Sampaoli fielded Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain, Ever Banega and Maximiliano Meza but the combination did not bear fruits. Another problem within is how to integrate Juventus forward Paulo Dyabal, who despite having starred in Italy has remained a shadow hiumself in the national team.

Due to this, the coach has asserted that Dyabala may not travel to Russia after all for failure to adapt to the system.

Messi frustrations and missed glories

Argentines have in the past criticized Lionel Messi with an argument that he does not efforts for his country the same way he does for Barcelona. And after failing to lift a trophy on two finals (2014 World Cup final and Copa America), Argentine captain opted for retirement only to later rescind his decision in 2016. He has hinted that he will finally retire from the national duty should Argentina fail once again to lift the World Cup in Russia come June.

 

