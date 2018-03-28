FKF makes changes in the management of Harambee Stars after CAR defeat

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, March 28th 2018 at 12:19
Harambee Stars lining up before CAR game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Football Kenya Federation has moved swiftly to disband the Harambee Stars technical bench in a shake-up that precedes Kenya’s slim 3-2 loss to Central African Republic on Monday night in Morocco.

The acting head coach Stanley Okumbi among other staff have also been redeployed. Okumbi has been moved to coach the under-20 side. The reshuffle have also affected assistant Frank Ouna and goal keeping coach Haggai Azande.

The football governing body FKF is expected to announce the new leadership that will assume the mantle of steering Harambee Stars to glory, in the quest to qualify for Africa Nations Cup.

Stars lost to Central African Republic by 3-2 after being reduced to 10 men after Ismael Athuman was sent off for a bookable offense. Before that, Kenyans grabbed a 2-2 draw against Comoros in their first encounter in the on-going international friendlies.

The developments precede resignation of the former coach Paul Put, who vacated his job citing lack of co-operation from Kenya’s soccer governing institutions.

But on the other hand, the FKF rubbished the Belgian’s excuses and tied his resignation to myriad personal demands including his quest for hefty pay rise.

Put has since been reported to have taken up the role of coaching Guinea’s national team, after steering Harambee Stars to Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup glory.

