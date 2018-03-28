The only thing 'clear and obvious' about VAR is that it will bring chaos to World Cup 2018 - football is just not ready

By Mirror Wednesday, March 28th 2018 at 10:26
English players celebrating a goal against Italy. [Photo: Courtesy]

Raheem Sterling called on England fans to show him some love - and he got plenty of it at Wembley.

Sadly, a late VAR decision ruined the romantic moment as Italy were gifted an 88th minute penalty to prove once again that new technology is in serious danger of ruining the World Cup.

It was rough on England because it was another impressive performance lit up by Sterling’s man of the match performance and even the video replay was far from “clear and obvious.”

Chaos in waiting

England coach Gareth Southgate looking upset after Italy is awarded penalty. [Photo: Courtesy]

In fact, the only thing clear and obvious about VAR is that it will bring chaos to Russia this summer as football is simply not ready for it.

That is the shame of it all because we should be talking about another morale boosting victory and yet we are left with another VAR debate. It ruins the moment and referees are using it as a fail safe which was not the idea.

It did take the gloss off another good night for England because Sterling was outstanding, Jamie Vardy scored and Jesse Lingard shone again.

Sterling asked England fans to be more supportive but it is a two way street and finally producing his Manchester City form in an England shirt will earn him the affection of the Wembley crowd.

The shirt no longer looked heavy on Sterling’s back and, even more intriguingly, it has given Gareth Southgate a real selection dilemma.

Competition good news for England

Dele Alli looked a shoo-in for the World Cup but suddenly the form of Sterling and particularly Lingard has put a real question mark over the Tottenham midfielder’s starting place in the World Cup.

Now suddenly it is Lingard - the match winner in Holland on Friday night - who has moved ahead of Alli in the pecking order and it is nice problem for Southgate because there is competition and tension in the squad.

That is what you need and Alli must rediscover his form quickly to force his way back in because England’s front line now has pace, options and creativity.

With Harry Kane still to come back, England look in decent shape after the final two friendlies before Southgate names his 23 man World Cup squad in May.

There may be one or two lingering doubts about England defensively because John Stones went from looking so good in Holland to be edgy and error-prone which hardly helped James Tarkowski on his full debut.

But Ashley Young looked terrific even if sometimes his tenacity and enthusiasm is in danger of spilling over into brutality. His first half foul on Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta could easily have been a red card in a World Cup.

Eric Dier anchored the midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked mobile and impressive while Kyle Walker impressed again on the right of the back three.

There were plenty of good points for Southgate to enjoy, not least the link up between Sterling, Lingard and Vardy. That reaped rich rewards after 26 minutes when England went ahead after Italy striker Ciro Immobile had missed a couple of early chances.

Sterling was fouled, Lingard reacted like a flash, took a quick free kick and played in Vardy who smashed home a fierce shot past Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sterling was everywhere, darting all over the pitch, looking for angles and openings with the sort of all action performance that will get him the love from England fans.

England carried it on into the second half despite a raft of changes - including another debut for Lewis Cook - which eventually allowed Italy to push forward as Southgate’s men lost their shape and rhythm.

Initially, German referee Deniz Aytekin gave nothing, then went to the VAR screen - thankfully this time the big screens showed the fans in the stadium what was going on - and then pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Lorenzo Insigne to coolly smash home into the bottom corner past Jack Butland who barely had a chance to shine in his own World Cup audition before it was all over.

 

