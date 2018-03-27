Germany vs Brazil...Confirmed lineups, prediction, Coutinho, Jesus, Willian start…Thumas Muller missing

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 27th 2018 at 21:20
Brazilian team celebrating against Russia. [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany entertains Brazil at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany. A mouthwatering friendly clash tonight that will bring the memoriews of unforgettable Brazilian fall in a World Cup match. The last time that these two teams locked horns was in the 2014 World Cup, where the Germans thrashed Brazil by 7-2.

With 3 years having elapsed, Brazil have got their groove back and are firing. Germany on the other hand are constantly showing their might after lifting the 2014 World Cup trophy.

Team news: Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Coutinho start for Brazil as Thomas Muller misses in the starting lineup.

Squad:

Germany: Trapp, Plattenhardt, Draxler, Kroos, Rudiger, Boateng, Kimmich, Sane, Gundogan, Gomez, Goretzka

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Brazil: Alisson; Alves, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Fernandinho; Willian, Coutinho, Jesus

Prediction: This is a tight match but I expect Brazil to make a statement after the historic loss of 2014 World Cup. Both teams will likely score and a draw is highly likely.

GERMANY BRAZIL LINEUPS WILLIAN COUTINHO WORLD CUP
Next Story
French giants to move for Chelsea man should Blues wield the axe on him
RELATED STORIES
Birthday boy Ronaldinho to vie for a Parliamentary position in 2018 elections
Lionel Messi begins World Cup glory hunt with Maradona’s kind words
Tottenham's Harry Kane ruled out until MAY with England striker racing to be fit for World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Kenya beaten narrowly by CAR in a 5-goal thriller

Kenya lost narrowly by 3-2 against Central African Republic in a friendly match that was played at Stade De Marrakech in Morocco.

French giants to move for Chelsea man should Blues wield the axe on him

French giants are ready to hand the Italian a deal which would eclipse the £9.5million-a-year handed to him by the Blues after delivering title.

Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

Who is Francis Uzoho and could he be considered for the Nigeria national team despite his age?

Man fakes his death after losing a bet

A video of Adel Shikder's purported murder was shared some 10,000 times within days, prompting a hunt for his body.

Mayweather prepares for rematch with Conor McGregor in UFC debut this year

The boxing legend has started mixed martial arts training as he targets a rematch with Conor McGregor - this time in the Octagon.

UEFA announce drastic new Champions League rule changes for next season-including fourth substitution

Champions League have announced a fourth substitute will be permitted from the 2018/19 season amongst a number of rule changes.

More Stories
Germany vs Brazil...Confirmed lineups, prediction, Coutinho, Jesus, Willian start…Thomas Muller missing

Germany entertains Brazil at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium in Germany in a mouthwatering clash tonight.

KCB outshines KDF in KVF tournament in Bungoma

KCB ladies volleyball team made a huge mark by triumphing over their bitter rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by 3-0(27-25,25-14,25-18) on Sunday in B

Former Liverpool defender almost swallowed his tongue, escapes death in Slovakia win

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel suffered a health scare after almost swallowing his tongue following a blow to the head that knocked him

BET 101: Top six sure BET predictions for international games tomorrow

There are international friendly matches tomorrow pitting giant European teams as well as others from South America. Below are the predictions.

Messi out of Spain clash after skipping Saturday training with Argentina squad

Barcelona star Messi has been struggling for fitness since linking up with his international side before sitting as an unused substitute during Friday

NBA icon Salah tips Gareth Bale to stay in Madrid amid Man United links

Former Real Madrid star Salah Mejri reckons pal Gareth Bale will stay at the Bernabeu and reject a summer switch to the Premier League

Sebastian Vettel eclipse rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel beat Lewis Hamilton to victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as the Briton was left to rue a pit-stop slip-up

Kakamega High retain rugby title: Western Region MGK triumph as Mukumu, Misikhu crash out

St Peter’s Mumias fail in nail-biting final as winners savour slot at national games.

Schools games: Kangaru School dethroned as new champs emerge in Eastern Region

New champions were crowned as the 2018 Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term One Games ended yesterday at Kangaru School.

Michael Schumacher's family send message to F1 fans as support continues for seven-time champion

Michael Schumacher’s family have sent a message to his fans through the F1 champion's manager

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

  • Why our KPL clubs have bigger problems than we ever imagined

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

  • National U23 Football team beat Uzbekistan in build-up tie

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

  • Darts: Spears’ Modi shines at Inter-Club tournament

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

  • Tragic! Footballer dies after collapsing during match

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Wenger believes he is a victim of 'age discrimination'

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Borussia Dortmund coach delivers BAD NEWS to Usain Bolt about his football career

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

  • Nakumatt in tight spot: Players training on their own as financial crunch bite Nakumatt hard

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

    Tue 27th Mar 2018

  • Kapenguria Heroes, Plateau Queens win Chapa Dimba as Harambee Startets tear Zambia into shreds

    Mon 26th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kapenguria heroes beats Gor Mahia in Chapa Dimba finals
    2018 Kenya Open Final Day; President Kenyatta rewards winners
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi
    Kapenguria heroes na Plateau queens washinda kombe la chapa dimba