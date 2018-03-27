Germany vs Brazil...Confirmed lineups, prediction, Coutinho, Jesus, Willian start…Thumas Muller missing

345

Brazilian team celebrating against Russia. [Photo: Courtesy]

Germany entertains Brazil at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany. A mouthwatering friendly clash tonight that will bring the memoriews of unforgettable Brazilian fall in a World Cup match. The last time that these two teams locked horns was in the 2014 World Cup, where the Germans thrashed Brazil by 7-2.

With 3 years having elapsed, Brazil have got their groove back and are firing. Germany on the other hand are constantly showing their might after lifting the 2014 World Cup trophy.

Team news: Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Coutinho start for Brazil as Thomas Muller misses in the starting lineup.

Squad:

Germany: Trapp, Plattenhardt, Draxler, Kroos, Rudiger, Boateng, Kimmich, Sane, Gundogan, Gomez, Goretzka

Brazil: Alisson; Alves, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Fernandinho; Willian, Coutinho, Jesus

Prediction: This is a tight match but I expect Brazil to make a statement after the historic loss of 2014 World Cup. Both teams will likely score and a draw is highly likely.

