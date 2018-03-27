Nigerian goalkeeper: Who is Francis Uzoho?

77

Francis Odinaka Uzoho

Who is Francis Uzoho and could he be considered for the Nigeria national team despite his age?

Francis Odinaka Uzoho is a Nigerian goalkeeper who plays for Spanish club Deportivo de La Coruña.

Uzoho started his football career as a forward in a Qatari football academy before being converted to a goalkeeper at the age of 11/12.

At the age of 14, Uzoho was part of the team that won the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

When 18-year-old Francis Uzoho made his debut for Deportivo La Coruna against Eibar on 15 October 2017, becoming the youngest foreign goalkeeper in the Spanish First Division.

He was born on 28th October 1998.