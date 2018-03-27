Floyd Mayweather reveals plans to make UFC debut this year as steps up MMA training

By Mirror Tuesday, March 27th 2018 at 17:51
Floyd Mayweather Jr training. [Photo: Courtesy]

Floyd Mayweather has revealed he could make his debut in the UFC before the end of the year.

The boxing legend has started mixed martial arts training as he targets a rematch with Conor McGregor - this time in the Octagon.

And the 41-year-old believes he could be ready to compete in 2018.

“I started training already, not the physical part - endurance, as far as moving around. So far, I’ve started running," Mayweather told Fight Hype .

“I’m thinking about fighting in the MMA, I’ve thought about it. I started training in Miami. I look forward to fighting probably by the end of the year.

"Right now it’s a 50-50 (chance), not 100 per cent. But we've started training.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr fighting Conor McGregor in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of their boxing fight last September and has hinted he would be prepare to cross over into the Irishman's realm.

And he has already recruited UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as he bids to learn the craft from scratch.

"I’m going to be working with different guys in the Jiu-Jitsu world," he added.

"My wrestling game, I’m going to be working with guys with the wrestling. My kicking game, I’m going to be working with guys for the kicking game.

"Before I get in the Octagon, I’ve got to be well rounded, all around the board.

"The thing is this: Say I’m fighting a guy that has some unbelievable Jiu-Jitsu skills, unbelievable wrestling skills, but the thing is this. His chances of getting to me, I mean, the percentage of his chances getting to me to lock up with me, he has to come in first. But he may lock up with me, and he may get wrapped up in certain ways.

“You don’t know how things could play out or how things could happen. With MMA, anything can happen. It’s brutal. It’s very, very brutal.

"In MMA it would be totally different, because we don’t have no shoes on, and with 4oz gloves on.

"You think I’m fast with 8oz gloves on, imagine how fast I’d be with 4oz gloves on.”

