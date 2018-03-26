Usain Bolt wants to be a footballer- but Borussia Dortmund coach delivers BAD NEWS to the Eight-time Olympic gold medalist

77

Usain Bolt needs lots of development, according to Dortmund boss Stoger.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger admits Usain Bolt is a ‘talented’ footballer - but says he still has 'a long way to go' to become a top-level footballer.

The Eight-time Olympic gold medalist trained with Dortmund for two days during the ongoing international break.

The 31-year-old has often said that he wants to play football professionally, with Manchester United being his preferred destination, but according to Dortmund boss Stoger, Bolt might not be destined for a future in the big leagues.

"It's all about procedure and movement, but the most important thing is that he had fun," Stoger said, quoted by the Mirror. "I think he is talented, but when he wants to play at a higher level, he clearly has a lot of work to do.

"The physique he needs for his other sport is completely different from what he needs for football, but it was really fun for us. It was a pleasure for us to meet a guy like him and to work with him."

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The Jamaican was pictured training in the famous yellow and black colours of the Bundesliga club

Bolt, who will play in the Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford in June, revealed he has already asked United boss Mourinho to sign him.

The Jamaican sprinter won eight Olympic gold medals during his career and currently holds the world records for the 100m and 200m events, both set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.