Manchester United star David De Gea hits out at 2018 World Cup official ball as keepers slam Adidas Telstar design

By Mirror Monday, March 26th 2018 at 15:37
David De Gea (L) trains with his teammates before friendly against Germany. [Photo: Courtesy]

David De Gea, Pepe Reina and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have slammed the official World Cup ball.

The Spain trio have been training with the Adidas Telstar throughout the international break and used the ball during Friday's 1-1 draw with World Cup holders Germany.

The white ball with a black tessellate design is a reimagining of the classic Telstar which was first used in 1970, but hasn't appeared at a World Cup since 1974.

But Manchester United shot stopper De Gea hasn't been impressed with the sphere.

The former Atletico Madrid ace failed to keep out Thomas Muller's long range blast against the Germans.

"It's really strange," De Gea told AS . "It could have been made a lot better."

The ball is the latest World Cup ball to be slammed, after the Jabulani was widely panned by keepers in 2010 - with it being branded a "disaster", "dreadful" and "supernatural".

Ex-Liverpool keeper Reina is worried about a protective plastic film that covers the ball - and reckons it will cause the ball to become slippery when wet.

"I bet you as much as you like that we'll see at least 35 goals from long range in Russia, because it's impossible to work out," Reina explained.

"It's covered in a plastic film that makes it difficult to hold on to. Goalkeepers are going to have a lot of problems with this ball."

Barcelona star Ter Stegen also had his say on the ball which will be used in Russia.

"The ball could be better; it moves a lot. But I think we're just going to have to get used to working with it and try to get to grips with it as quickly as possible before the World Cup starts," Ter Stegen said.

"We've got no other option."

