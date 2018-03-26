Brit 'drug mule' arrested in Peru after '32kg of cocaine found in suitcase' is "promising footballer"

By Mirror Monday, March 26th 2018 at 09:46
Sean Woods (L) in handcuffs under arrest. [Photo: Courtesy]

A British man allegedly caught with 32kg of cocaine in a suitcase in Peru is a "good kid" and a "talented footballer", says a shocked friend.

Sean Woods, 24, was arrested during a major drug bust at a shopping mall in the capital Lima.

The Merseyside man has been accused of secretly transporting 31 bricks of cocaine as a drug mule.

One of Woods' friends told the Liverpool Echo he was "shocked" when he found out about the arrest.

The friend, who did not wish to be named, said: “Sean is a good kid and people who know him will be really shocked to hear what has happened to him.

“He is a talented footballer and played for Merseyside, as well as being a big Evertonian.

“I don’t know how or why he has found himself in this situation but I highly doubt he has done this of his own accord.

“I just hope he is going to be OK because he is genuinely a good kid.”

Peru's public ministry announced Wednesday's arrest and released photos showing Woods handcuffed in a chair while police look at bricks of cocaine on the floor in front of him.

The cocaine haul is estimated to be worth more than $50,000 and has been taken away for forensic analysis.

Investigators claim Woods was “caught red-handed,” saying each of the 31 packages were marked with the letter R.

Police believe the letter corresponds with a criminal gang linked to “brick-type” haul.

Packs of cocaine Sean Woods was allegedly arrested with. [Photo: Courtesy]

Investigators in the South American country said Woods has been detained as the case is investigated by Peru's drug trafficking division.

The Peruvian authorities said Woods was set to secretly transport the “illicit” packages as part of a drug-mule arrangement.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: ‘We are providing consular assistance to a British national arrested in Peru and are in contact with the local authorities.”

 

