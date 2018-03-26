Croatian footballer collapses and dies during match

77

News of his tragic death comes three weeks after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori passed away in his sleep before a Serie A match with Udinese.

A Croatian footballer Bruno Boban tragically died on the pitch after being hit in the chest with the ball at close range during a match on Saturday.

The 25-year old striker appeared to be fine after the incident —but just seconds later he dropped to the ground in the 15th minute of the game and completely lost consciousness.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene and spent 40 minutes trying to revive him.

Despite the medics' best efforts, he was pronounced dead on the spot moments later.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Bruno, who was born in the eastern city of Pozega, played for Marsonia, a club in his native Croatia and was a “leading goal scorer”.