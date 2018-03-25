Another footballer dies after collapsing during match

By Odero Charles Sunday, March 25th 2018 at 21:04
 
News of his tragic death comes three weeks after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori passed away in his sleep before a Serie A match with Udinese.

A Croatian footballer Bruno Boban tragically died on the pitch after being hit in chest with the ball at close range during a match on Saturday.

The 25-year old striker appeared to be fine after the incident —but just seconds later he dropped to the ground in the 15th minute of the game and completely lost consciousness.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene and spent 40 minutes trying to revive him.

Despite the medics' best efforts, he was pronounced dead on the spot moments later.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

News of his tragic death comes three weeks after Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori passed away in his sleep before a Serie A match with Udinese.

Italy international Davide Astori dies of heart attack at 31
 

Bruno, who was born in the eastern city of Pozega, played for Marsonia, a club in his native Croatia and was a “leading goal scorer”.

FIORENTINA CAPTAIN DAVIDE ASTORI BRUNO BOBAN
Next Story
Australia skipper Smith banned by ICC amid ball-tampering probe
LATEST STORIES
R.I.P Footballer dies after collapsing during match

tragically died on the pitch after being hit in chest with ...

Australia skipper Smith banned by ICC amid ball-tampering probe

Steve Smith admitted he and the leadership group were responsible for a ball tampering incident!

Super-agent Mino Raiola tears Pep Guardiola for ''costing" Ibrahimovic Champions League medal

Mino Raiola has branded Pep Guardiola ‘a coward, a dog’ in attack on the Manchester City boss. He accuses Guardiola of mistreating his client.

Everton to grab Manchester United defender as Mourinho begins search for replacement

Everton have highlighted Manchester United defender as their necessary target as they embark on rebuilding squad.

Lionel Messi wants five Barca stars offloaded, but tells club to sign Chelsea star

Messi’s effect is seemingly not only being felt on the pitch, but the Argentine is already having a stake in determining the player transfers

The rugged road to success that Kenyan athletes go through

Kenyan athletes talk of going through socio-economic difficulties to scale to the heights of success and stardom in sport.

More Stories
R.I.P Footballer dies after collapsing during match

tragically died on the pitch after being hit in chest with ...

Darts: Spears’ Modi shines at Inter-Club tournament

Amit Modi of Spears Club was in top form to dispatch Victor Ndege and storm the semi-finals of the ongoing 2018 edition of Inter-Club Darts tournament

National U23 Football team beat Uzbekistan in build-up tie

The National U23 Football team, Emerging Stars beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in an International friendly match played on Friday at the Barkamol Avlod Stadium i

Why our KPL clubs have bigger problems than we ever imagined

There is trouble in paradise. A lot of trouble to write about, and if proper steps are not taken sooner to correct the situation, we can only go one w

Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

Oserian Ladies beat Wadadia 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League match played at Oserian Grounds yesterday.

International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

Harambee Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros in their international friendly match played at the Stade de Marrakech, M

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that former teammate encouraged him to leave Manchester United and join MLS club LA Galaxy, reports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discloses why he left Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a deal with MLS outfit LA Galaxy on Friday after Manchester United agreed to terminate his contract early

United players’ reactions to Zlatan’s departure

Zlantan Ibrahimovic, arguably one of the best nomadic strikers in the football world has finally part ways with Manchester United after the Red Devils

How K’Ogalo was bullied by cops, fans in Tunisia

Gor Mahia landed in Tunis, Tunisia last week on Thursday with high hopes of upsetting their hosts, Esperance of Tunisia

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic signing from Manchester United

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Chances to see Neymar leaving PSG keep on raising

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar: Why the Brazilian Superstar may leave

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar at his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • A win-win transfer? Neymar and Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu in February 2018

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Football: Harambee Stars keen to outshine Comoros today

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mshindi wa Kenya open akabidhiwa shilingi milioni kumi
    Kapenguria heroes na Plateau queens washinda kombe la chapa dimba
    Kamworor ashinda taji ya mbio za nusu marathon kwa mara ya pili
    Chapa Dimba finals in Kakamega