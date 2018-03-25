Barcelona star Lionel Messi set to miss Argentina friendly with Spain after skipping training on Saturday

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 25th 2018 at 14:20

 

Lionel Messi training with Argentina before Italy clash. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi is set to miss Argentina's friendly with Spain.

Barcelona star Messi has been struggling for fitness since linking up with his international side before sitting as an unused substitute during Friday's clash with Italy at the Etihad Stadium.

Messi was a listed on the bench, but there was "zero chance" he would play, according to Argentina officials.

Messi has played 47 times for club and country since the beginning of the season with nine La Liga, a Copa del Rey final, potentially five more Champions League fixtures before a World Cup campaign.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

The forward has been complaining of discomfort in his hamstring and adductor in his right leg which has been attributed to fatigue from his gruelling season.

Instead of going through the paces with his compatriots, Messi stayed in the hotel gym on Saturday, but did appear on Sunday and went through his paces with the rest of the squad.

But he is now likely to skip Argentina's friendly with 2014 World Cup winners Spain on Tuesday at Atletico Madrid's home the Metropolitan Wanda.

"I always feel like playing but there is a long way to the World Cup," Messi said after missing the 2-0 victory over Italy.

Lionel Messi has been on tremendous run of form for Barcelona in recent times, helping them to top the league and dislodge their rivals Real Madrid from the title race.

Messi helped Barcelona beat Chelsea in the Champions League round 16, where he scored three goals and set up Ousmane Dembele in a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Besides that, he was the deciding factor in crucial 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid which sent them 8 points clear at the summit of the table.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde will surely hate any prospect of losing Messi to injury at this time, with title hunt and Champions League getting to homestretch.

 

LIONEL MESSI ARGENTINA INJURY SPAIN CLASH
Next Story
NBA icon Salah tips Gareth Bale to stay in Madrid amid Man United links
RELATED STORIES
Lionel Messi begins World Cup glory hunt with Maradona’s kind words
Lionel Messi reveals his childhood sickness, hormone injections and how he moved to Barcelona
National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human
LATEST STORIES
Everton to grab Manchester United defender as Mourinho begins search for replacement

Everton have highlighted Manchester United defender as their necessary target as they embark on rebuilding squad.

Lionel Messi wants five Barca stars offloaded, but tells club to sign Chelsea star

Messi’s effect is seemingly not only being felt on the pitch, but the Argentine is already having a stake in determining the player transfers

The rugged road to success that Kenyan athletes go through

Kenyan athletes talk of going through socio-economic difficulties to scale to the heights of success and stardom in sport.

Mourinho-Pogba rift widens as Man United prepares his axe, raid on Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus stars

Jose Mourinho will spend big this summer – with Paul Pogba the bait in a £200 million transfer blitz on Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Darts: Spears’ Modi shines at Inter-Club tournament

Amit Modi of Spears Club was in top form to dispatch Victor Ndege and storm the semi-finals of the ongoing 2018 edition of Inter-Club Darts tournament

National U23 Football team beat Uzbekistan in build-up tie

The National U23 Football team, Emerging Stars beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in an International friendly match played on Friday at the Barkamol Avlod Stadium i

More Stories
Messi out of Spain clash after skipping Saturday training with Argentina squad

Barcelona star Messi has been struggling for fitness since linking up with his international side before sitting as an unused substitute during Friday

NBA icon Salah tips Gareth Bale to stay in Madrid amid Man United links

Former Real Madrid star Salah Mejri reckons pal Gareth Bale will stay at the Bernabeu and reject a summer switch to the Premier League

Sebastian Vettel eclipse rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel beat Lewis Hamilton to victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as the Briton was left to rue a pit-stop slip-up

Kakamega High retain rugby title: Western Region MGK triumph as Mukumu, Misikhu crash out

St Peter’s Mumias fail in nail-biting final as winners savour slot at national games.

Schools games: Kangaru School dethroned as new champs emerge in Eastern Region

New champions were crowned as the 2018 Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term One Games ended yesterday at Kangaru School.

Michael Schumacher's family send message to F1 fans as support continues for seven-time champion

Michael Schumacher’s family have sent a message to his fans through the F1 champion's manager

Kakamega in winning formation

Kakamega in winning formation

Birthday boy Ronaldinho to vie for a Parliamentary position in 2018 elections

The Barcelona legend who also retired from football last year, is swapping the football field for politics as he wants to ‘give something back to his

Lionel Messi begins World Cup glory hunt with Maradona’s kind words

Lionel Messi prepares for 2018 World Cup as Diego Maradona encourages him to snub critics and enjoy the game.

Hamilton, Vettel relish competing against the ‘best of their time’

Hamilton and Vettel appreciate one another as they reflect on the challenges facing them in F1.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic signing from Manchester United

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Chances to see Neymar leaving PSG keep on raising

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar: Why the Brazilian Superstar may leave

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar at his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • A win-win transfer? Neymar and Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu in February 2018

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Football: Harambee Stars keen to outshine Comoros today

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Chapa Dimba finals in Kakamega
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia denies claims that Nyayo Stadium renovations have been abandoned
    Ministry of Sports assures athletics training for the Common wealth games of allowances
    Germany's Mark Schmitt powers his way to the lead of the board in the Barclays Kenya Open