Wozniacki says she, her family verbally abused and subjected to death threats at Miami match

By Reuters Sunday, March 25th 2018 at 11:23
Caroline Wozniacki during the Miami Open. [Photo: Courtesy]

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said on Saturday she and her family were verbally abused and the subject of death threats by spectators during her loss to Monica Puig at the Miami Open the previous day.

Wozniacki, in a Twitter posting, said tournament staff and security did nothing to prevent the abuse. However, Miami Open officials said they were not aware during the match of any threats and would have been handled the situation immediately if notified.

Number two seed Wozniacki won the first set against Puig 6-0, but then lost the next two 6-4 6-4.

“I am fully aware that tennis is a game of wins and losses,” the Dane said on her Twitter account.

“However, during the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death threats on my mom and dad, called me names that I can’t repeat here and told my fiance’s niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut... up.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

“Meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place.”

Tournament director James Blake denied security had been notified of the incident.

“During the match we had tournament and WTA staff as well as tournament security courtside,” he said in a statement. “They never witnessed, nor were they notified of any specific threats made to the players or their families.

“If we had been notified, the situation would have been handled immediately.”

He noted the match “was played in front of a loud and passionate crowd,” adding “while I personally feel that no one should have to endure any sort of abuse on the court, we do our best to provide a safe and fair environment.”

In her tweet, Wozniacki added: “When certain lines are crossed, it makes tennis miserable for both competitors.

“I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it’s a horrible example to set for the next generation of tennis players and fans.”

 

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI MONICA PUIG DEATH THREATS MIAMI OPEN VERBAL ABUSE
Next Story
Mourinho-Pogba rift widens as Man United prepares his axe, raid on Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus stars
RELATED STORIES
Calls for seeding rethink as Serena Williams flops after pregnancy in tough draw
LATEST STORIES
The rugged road to success that Kenyan athletes go through

Kenyan athletes talk of going through socio-economic difficulties to scale to the heights of success and stardom in sport.

Mourinho-Pogba rift widens as Man United prepares his axe, raid on Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus stars

Jose Mourinho will spend big this summer – with Paul Pogba the bait in a £200 million transfer blitz on Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Darts: Spears’ Modi shines at Inter-Club tournament

Amit Modi of Spears Club was in top form to dispatch Victor Ndege and storm the semi-finals of the ongoing 2018 edition of Inter-Club Darts tournament

National U23 Football team beat Uzbekistan in build-up tie

The National U23 Football team, Emerging Stars beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in an International friendly match played on Friday at the Barkamol Avlod Stadium i

Why our KPL clubs have bigger problems than we ever imagined

There is trouble in paradise. A lot of trouble to write about, and if proper steps are not taken sooner to correct the situation, we can only go one w

Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

Oserian Ladies beat Wadadia 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League match played at Oserian Grounds yesterday.

More Stories
Tennis champ Wozniacki claims she and her family were abused, subjected to death threats at Miami match

Wozniacki said on Saturday she and her family were verbally abused and the subject of death threats by spectators during her loss to Monica Puig

Calls for seeding rethink as Serena Williams flops after pregnancy in tough draw

Miami Open tournament director James Blake on Monday urged tennis chiefs to rethink seeding rules after Serena Williams was handed a tough draw.

Federer reaches Indian Wells finals

Federer reaches Indian Wells finals

Federer beats Frenchman Chardy at Indian Wells, maintains 2018 unbeaten record

World number one Roger Federer advanced to the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday.

Venus proceeds to quarterfinals after cutting short Serena's comeback at Indian Wells

Venus Williams cut her sister Serena’s comeback to tennis short with a 6-3 6-4 win in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Rain mars Federer debut as Verdasco upsets Dimitrov

Fernando Verdasco used his powerful serve to upset Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday while Roger Federer’s debut.

Let’s ride on Serena’s WTA wishes

Let’s ride on Serena’s WTA wishes

Serena hopes for Kenyan WTA leg:

Williams wants to bring one of the biggest professional tennis tournaments to Nairobi

Serena Williams: I am ready to roar again

Serena Williams has opened up for the first time to talk about her return to the court, which she says has hit a snag after delivering her baby.

Andy Murray loses British No.1 spot to Kyle Edmund after years of dominance

Andy Murray took over from Greg Rusedski as Britain's No.1 male tennis player, his era of dominance has come to an end.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Los Angeles Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic signing from Manchester United

    Fri 23rd Mar 2018

  • Chances to see Neymar leaving PSG keep on raising

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar: Why the Brazilian Superstar may leave

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Neymar at his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • A win-win transfer? Neymar and Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu in February 2018

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Football: Harambee Stars keen to outshine Comoros today

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • International friendly match: Harambee Stars held to a 2-2 draw by Comoros

    Sat 24th Mar 2018

  • Women League: Oserian Ladies come from behind to beat Wadadia

    Sun 25th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Chapa Dimba finals in Kakamega
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia denies claims that Nyayo Stadium renovations have been abandoned
    Ministry of Sports assures athletics training for the Common wealth games of allowances
    Germany's Mark Schmitt powers his way to the lead of the board in the Barclays Kenya Open