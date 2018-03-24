Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals team-mate who convinced him to leave Manchester United

77

Beckham played a role in Zlatan's switch to LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that former PSG teammate David Beckham encouraged him to leave Manchester United and join MLS club LA Galaxy, reports the Metro.

The Galaxy (1-1-0) confirmed the signing of star Swedish striker, one of the globe's most prolific scorers, to a two-year contract after Manchester United agreed to terminate his contract.

Beckham and Ibrahimovic briefly played together at PSG and now the 36 year old has revealed that the former England captain advised him to move to the club.

“I met David [Beckham] when I played in PSG and he talked a lot about Galaxy, the experience he had in America, he was all positive,” Zlatan said to Major League Soccer.

“He was like: ‘You should come over, go over, and try it out, play there’ and he said everything is fantastic, it’s in progress, but to be part of it is something amazing and something he was proud of.

“So I’m just happy to get all these words because it makes it easier for you when you have to choose whatever you want to do for the next step.

“And like I said, this thing was supposed to happen before but it didn’t happen, but it’s happening now, so it’s the destiny.”

Beckham scored 20 goals in 118 appearances during his time in Los Angeles.

