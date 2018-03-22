Zlatan Ibrahimovic quits Manchester United and joins new club in stunning mid-season move

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, March 22nd 2018 at 20:25
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined LA Galaxy on a two-year £1million deal, calling it quits at Manchester United.

Zlatan has finally left Manchester United after weeks of speculation with just four months left on his contract.

Ibrahimovic had been earlier linked with a move to Los Angeles.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Zlatan joined Man United on free transfer from PSG in 2016 and had a superb debut season before a horror knee injury brought his career to a halt.

The lethal striker joins a long list of big-name stars to swap Europe for the USA.

