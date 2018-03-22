From athletics to football: Bolt secures trial with German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund

By Reuters Thursday, March 22nd 2018 at 18:17
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday as the retired Jamaican sprinter fulfils his ambition to work out with a major professional soccer team, the German club said on Thursday.

The training session will be open to the public, with the world record holder in the 100 and 200 metres, who retired last year, a major crowd puller.

Dortmund, who share the same sponsor in Puma as Bolt, expect a large crowd to attend the session. However, they warned fans that there was only limited space.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The 31-year-old Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and a big football fan, had announced his intention to train with Dortmund in January. He confirmed on Thursday he would be taking part.

“BVB, get ready for Friday,” he said on Twitter.

Bolt is a Manchester United supporter and jokingly said after a charity match on Thursday that he hoped his Dortmund appearance would lead to a contract with the Premier League club.

