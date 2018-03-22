Germany hosts Spain in mouthwatering friendly rekindling the memories of 2010 World Cup

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 22nd 2018 at 15:34
Spain (in red) versus Germany (in white) in 2010 World Cup. [Photo: Courtesy]

After lifting the 2014 World Cup, Germany, better known as the ‘German machine’ has some spark left. The Die Mannschaft will be welcoming 2010 champions Spain to the Esprit Arena in their home turf in a friendly match tomorrow night.

 Here, the two teams will be engaged in a battle that will be separating the two back-to-back champions in terms of strength.

While the Germans boast of younger squad that have managed to gel and pull surprises by beating all odds with impressive results, Spanish side is resurgent after suffering a glitch of 2014 World Cup.

Carles Puyol (C) celebrating his goal against Germany with teammates Gerard Pique (R) and Sergio Ramos (L). [Photo: Courtesy]

Last meeting: In their last meeting in semifinal of 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Germany suffered a loss by a solitary goal, a header that was scored by the then Spanish captain Carles Puyol in the second half. Andres Iniesta would then proceed to net the only goal against Netherlands to gift his team the first ever World Cup trophy.

Andres Iniesta celebrates a goal against Netherlands in 2010 World Cup final. [Photo: Courtesy]

This being their next meeting, and though not competitive; the Germans will be eyeing a prevalence over their European counterparts.

Team Statistics: These two sides have met 22 times, with Germany winning 9 times, Spain winning 7 times a draw coming out 6 times. Just like Spain did prior to the 2010 World Cup, Germany under coach Joachim Loew have won all their World Cup qualifying matches.

Currently, they are at 21-game unbeaten run. Spain on the other hand is coming from a transition that saw appointment of Julen Lopetegui to replace former coach Vincente Del Bosque. As a result, La Furia Roja as they are known have won 12 of the 16 games under the new coach, and are yet to taste defeat.

German squad: Germans comprise young and energetic players who are equally talented. Most of these players are in English and German leagues but fortunately for them, they understand one another so well. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City players will definitely feature in these games. Such include, Antonio Rudiger for Chelsea, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi for Arsenal; and Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City.

Key player: Thomas Muller is without a doubt the key player for Germany.

Spanish squad: Again, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City players will feature in these games. Marcos Alonso, Ceasar Azpilicueta for Chelsea (Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas uncalled) and David Silva for Manchester City.

Key player: Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has found his feet and will be undoubtedly the man to watch as he leads the Spanish attack.

Probable lineups:

Germany: Leno (Manuel Neuer), Hector, Boateng (Mustafi), Hummels (Rudiger), Kimmich, Kroos (Gundogan), Khedira, Ozil (Draxler), Sane, Muller, Werner

Spain: De Gea, Alba (Alonso or Monreal), Ramos, Pique, Carvajal (Azpilicueta or Bellerin), Niguez (Busquets), Iniesta, Isco (Koke), Silva (Vazquez), Asensio, Costa.

Predictions: These are teams that have evenly matched strengths in almost all the departments. Both of them will be more than cautious to keep their impressive streaks in performance. Nonetheless, both teams will find the back of the net. This is possibly a draw of 1-1 or 2-2.

 

 

