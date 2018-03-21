Nakumatt FC set to be sold after cash crisis

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 21st 2018 at 13:10
Nakumatt FC is set to be sold after cash crisis [Photo: Courtesy]

Nakumatt FC secretary general Albert Wesonga admitted that cash crisis at the club has become unendurable and are open to any form of support for the club’s activities.

The club have endured almost two years of financial difficulties and now the management have resorted to finding ways to get money, including selling off the club.

According to the sources from the club, a meeting of the club management was held on Tuesday and a decision was made to negotiate and close a deal with any interested buyer.

Wesonga also insisted that the Nakumatt management have done all they could to sustain the club, but unending financial constraint have made the matters worse.

“If you can help us, you are welcome”

“If you could have someone who wants to come and help, ask them to be free.” He said.

“right now local football is a mess.

“there are only two teams in the country whom we can say are okay, Nzoia Sugar and Chemelil Sugar.

“So many clubs in the country are yet to finish paying salaries and allowances to their players.

“It’s not a problem that is unique to us. The management has tried very hard to continue sponsoring the team but they also have problems of their own.” He added.

Nakumatt FC player battles for the ball with Chemelil Sugar player in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

The situation has deepened and was evident two weeks ago when the players refused to play in their match against Chemelil Sugar saying that they could not avail themselves since they have not been paid. It took immediate intervention of former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee who gave out some cash to persuade the players to play in the match but still they were hammered 4-1.

However, Wesonga explained that Mulee only motivated the players out of his own will since the players wanted to be paid for having their game aired live on Television and were disappointed when they were told that the club was getting nothing but later understood.

Nakumatt that was once seen as one of the richest clubs in Kenya started seeing their fortunes plunging at the beginning of the year 2017 as Nakumatt Holdings who are their sponsors, were struggling to be buoyant in the supermarket business.

The club have managed only one win in seven games [Photo: Courtesy]

The team has failed to perform in the league as they have only manaed one win in seven games and were almost relegated last season.

It is just a matter of time to see if they will meet any willing buyer even if the buyer will want to change the name of the club.

