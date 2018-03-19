Matic reveals why Jose Mourinho is difficult to work for

By Mirror Monday, March 19th 2018 at 21:03
Jose Mourinho and Nemanja Matic
 

Nemanja Matic has admitted that Jose Mourinho can be "very difficult" to work with because the Manchester United boss is so demanding.

The Red Devils crashed out the Champions League last week, prompting Mourinho to launch a sensational defence of himself in the form of a 12-minute rant in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup.

Mourinho's United bounced back with a win over Brighton on the weekend to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Tottenham.

Speaking out about his manager's approach to games, and providing an insight into what he is like behind the scenes at Manchester United, Matic said: "It is very difficult to work with him because he always wants more and more.

"Even if you win the league he wants to win again next season. He is like this and the players need to be ready for that.

"He is special because he wants to win always. You can see when we lose a game he cannot accept that. Probably that's why he won more than 20 trophies in his life.

"Because at this high level, at Manchester United and where I used to play at Chelsea, the players need to be ready for that because the pressure is big.

"Everyone expects you to win every game. Obviously, it is not possible, but supporters always expect. It doesn't matter if you are tired or not, supporters want high quality football. It is normal."

