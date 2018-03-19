Lionel Messi has highlighted Russia 2018 World Cup as his last chance to win the international trophy

Argentina players celebrate after winning a past international game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi has indicated he will retire from international football if Argentina don't win this summer's World Cup.

The Barcelona superstar has failed to lift a major trophy with his country despite incredible success at club level.

Argentina lost to Germany in Brazil four years ago while they have also been beaten on penalties by Chile in the last two Copa America finals.

Lionel Messi celebrates with after scoring for Barcelona. [Photo: Courtesy]

He walked away from the international stage in 2016 before returning to fire Argentina to this summer's tournament in Russia - but has admitted he may call it a day again.

"I dream of winning the trophy in Russia," he told La Cornisa.

"We feel that, if we won't win the World Cup in Russia, the only way will be to give up the national team.

"My wish is to live something similar to Brazil 2014. You can do everything okay and fail, like Argentina in Brazil.”

Messi will be in Manchester later this week as Argentina take on Italy in a showpiece friendly.

Jorge Sampaoli has named a strong squad for the double-header which will also see Argentina take on Spain in Madrid.

City stars Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi have also been included in the squad for the friendly at their club stadium.

United duo Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are also in, as are Ramiro Funes Mori and Manuel Lanzini of Everton and West Ham respectively.

 

