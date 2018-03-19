Chelsea made FA Cup favourites

By Reuters Monday, March 19th 2018 at 08:42
Chelsea players celebrate against Leicester City yesterday. [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea were made favourites to win the FA Cup after being drawn against outsiders Southampton in the semi-final on Sunday.

The two other fancied sides, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were thrown together in a glamorous tie.

Both ties will be at Wembley Stadium, which has been Spurs’ home ground this season while White Hart Lane is being rebuilt.

The matches will take place on 21 and 22 April.

Bookmaker William Hill made Chelsea 13/8 favourites with Tottenham 2/1, United 9/2 and Southampton 9/1.

It was a good day for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to leave at the end of the season, only 12 months after winning the Premier League.

Losing to Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek meant the FA Cup was the last trophy his team could win to salvage a disappointing season.

They were taken to extra time in the quarter-final at Leicester City, but substitute Pedro scored to earn a 2-1 win.

Now they will be up against a former Stamford Bridge hero in Mark Hughes, whose first match as manager of Southampton brought a 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic in Sunday’s other quarter-final.

Hughes played for them from 1995-98, winning the cup in 1997.

This season Chelsea beat Southampton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in December. The teams will meet on successive weekends as the return game is at Southampton on 14 April.

“When you arrive at this point, every game is difficult,” Conte said. “Southampton have just changed coach but now it is important to be happy and to go for another game at Wembley. If you can win a trophy it is important for a team like Chelsea.”

Spurs and Manchester United have shared the points in their two league meetings this season.

United won 1-0 at Old Trafford in October but were beaten 2-0 at Wembley in January, conceding the opening goal to Christian Eriksen after 11 seconds.

 

CHELSEA FA CUP SEMI-FINAL SOUTHAMPTON LEICESTER CITY FAVOURITES
Next Story
Kenyans shift focus after win: Focus shifts to next weekend’s World Half and Club Games in Australia next month
RELATED STORIES
Pedro's header puts Chelsea in semi-final
FA Cup semi-final draw results are out
Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire
LATEST STORIES
Man United fans make complaint to FA over Tottenham's 'unfair advantage' ahead of semi-final

Manchester United fans have suggested the venue of this season's FA Cup semi-finals should be changed for fairness.

Jose Mourinho to raid Chelsea for record-breaking defender in summer reinforcements

Manchester United could reportedly make a swoop on Chelsea for the second successive summer, this time for Spaniard versatile star.

Chelsea emerge as shock favourites for FA Cup after beating resilient Leicester City

Chelsea were made favourites to win the FA Cup after being drawn against outsiders Southampton in the semi-final on Sunday

Kenyans shift focus after win: Focus shifts to next weekend’s World Half and Club Games in Australia next month

It's yet another great outing for Kenyan athletes in Africa cross country championships.

Rugby: KCB, Kabras set up repeat 2017 final

Kenya Cup defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank and Kabras Sugar will once again renew their rivalry in Saturday's epic 2017/2018 Kenya Cup Rugby

Echesa: Let’s exploit sports deal with Cuba

Sports CS talks of MoU with Caribbean nation saying it will open up opportunities for Kenya.

More Stories
Chelsea emerge as shock favourites for FA Cup after beating resilient Leicester City

Chelsea were made favourites to win the FA Cup after being drawn against outsiders Southampton in the semi-final on Sunday

Echesa: Let’s exploit sports deal with Cuba

Sports CS talks of MoU with Caribbean nation saying it will open up opportunities for Kenya.

Tundo wins Safari Rally: Onkar Rai and Gareth Dawe airlifted to Nairobi after their Skoda nosedived

Carl ‘Flash’ bags 66th edition of Safari Rally to equal Shekhar Mehta’s record of five wins.

Pedro's header puts Chelsea in semi-final

A goal by substitute Pedro put Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-final with a 2-1 win away to Leicester City after extra time on Sunday.

FA Cup semi-final draw results are out

FA Cup semi-final draw following Sunday's last-eight matches.

Kenyan Premier League: Drama as Sofapaka and Tusker deliver nine-goal extravaganza

Two players sent off as top-tier league players bulge the net 21 times.

Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

after being charged with drink-driving, t

Leicester City vs Chelsea…team news, tactics, predictions, Morata back, Vardy on fire

Antonio Conte and players have to put the past behind them and face Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium.

Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Sunderland suspend Gibson after drink-driving charge

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Drama as Sofapaka and Tusker deliver nine-goal extravaganza

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • FA Cup semi-final draw results are out

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Pedro's header puts Chelsea in semi-final

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Tundo wins Safari Rally: Onkar Rai and Gareth Dawe airlifted to Nairobi after their Skoda nosedived

    Mon 19th Mar 2018

  • Echesa: Let’s exploit sports deal with Cuba

    Mon 19th Mar 2018

  • Champions League draw results

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    State of football in Kenya with FKF President Nick Mwendwa |Scoreline
    Scoreline: State of football in Kenya
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Nairobi
    SCORELINE: Africa Cross Country Championships