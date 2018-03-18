Pedro's header puts Chelsea in semi-final

By Reuters Sunday, March 18th 2018 at 22:50
Pedro beats Schmeichel to the ball and heads home Chelsea’s second. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images
 

A goal by substitute Pedro put Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-final with a 2-1 win away to Leicester City after extra time on Sunday.

Earlier the home team's England international Jamie Vardy had equalised Alvaro Morata's first goal of 2018.

With no replays from the quarter-finals onwards, 30 extra minutes were required, in which Pedro headed in a cross by former Leicester midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Manager Antonio Conte, knowing this is his last chance of a trophy this season, must hope the victory is an omen. The previous three times Chelsea have knocked Leicester out, in 1997, 2000 and 2012, they won the competition.

Morata finished well to open the scoring just before halftime after Riyad Mahrez lost possession and Willian instigated a swift counter-attack and played the striker in with a perfect through ball.

The home side equalised in the 76th minute with a scrambled goal by Vardy after a spell of pressure. Mahrez put in a low cross and although Vicente Iborra was twice denied by blocks, Vardy clipped home the loose ball.

