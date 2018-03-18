Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

345

Gor Mahia players lining up in first leg tie against Esperance. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening.

The Green Army defended their post marvelously but downed their guns hence ending up with a barren draw two weeks ago at the Machakos Stadium when their opponents came for first leg. While pundits were divided on the result as to whether it was a blessing or a curse; one thing is certainly clear that Kenyan giants must get a positive result today.

League leaders were rocked by player-club stalemate as Ugandan international Godrey Walusimbi snubbed the match and evaded traveling with the team, on claims that he wants his dues settled. Gor Mahia team warming up ahead of Esperance clash later today. [Photo: Courtesy]

But on the positive note, striker Jacques Tuyisenge is back for this game after missing the first leg tie. Gor coach Dylan Kerr will be aiming for nothing short of a draw to dislodge the stubborn Esperance that humiliated KÓgalo in 5-0 drubbing.

Esperance on the other side have to win this game through all the means to avoid being dumped out of the tournament. The Tunisian giants were lacking the match sharpness of Fousseny Coulibaly who will be eyeing another chance to prove his worth.

Taha Khenissi equally lacked spaces for creating positive results and in this case, Esperance coach Ben Yahia will be aiming to improve on to move to the next level.

Meddie Kagere will need to at his most dangerous level and his partnership with Tuyisenge will need to be seamless and fruitful to down the Esperance defence.

Beside this, the duo of Ernest Wendo and Philemon Otieno must impress once more in midfield through hard tackles, interceptions and winning back the balls to keep the Gor Mahia team from stalling.

Gor Mahia Probable lineup: Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Earnest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Prediction: Playing at home, Esperance have the upper hand of winning this game but that will not come easy. A draw is also a possibility. It is therefore a win for home team or draw.