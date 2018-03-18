Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 18th 2018 at 13:53
Gor Mahia players lining up in first leg tie against Esperance. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening.

The Green Army defended their post marvelously but downed their guns hence ending up with a barren draw two weeks ago at the Machakos Stadium when their opponents came for first leg. While pundits were divided on the result as to whether it was a blessing or a curse; one thing is certainly clear that Kenyan giants must get a positive result today.

League leaders were rocked by player-club stalemate as Ugandan international Godrey Walusimbi snubbed the match and evaded traveling with the team, on claims that he wants his dues settled.

Gor Mahia team warming up ahead of Esperance clash later today. [Photo: Courtesy]

But on the positive note, striker Jacques Tuyisenge is back for this game after missing the first leg tie. Gor coach Dylan Kerr will be aiming for nothing short of a draw to dislodge the stubborn Esperance that humiliated KÓgalo in 5-0 drubbing.

Esperance on the other side have to win this game through all the means to avoid being dumped out of the tournament. The Tunisian giants were lacking the match sharpness of Fousseny Coulibaly who will be eyeing another chance to prove his worth.

Taha Khenissi equally lacked spaces for creating positive results and in this case, Esperance coach Ben Yahia will be aiming to improve on to move to the next level.

Meddie Kagere will need to at his most dangerous level and his partnership with Tuyisenge will need to be seamless and fruitful to down the Esperance defence.

Beside this, the duo of Ernest Wendo and Philemon Otieno must impress once more in midfield through hard tackles, interceptions and winning back the balls to keep the Gor Mahia team from stalling.

Gor Mahia Probable lineup: Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Earnest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Prediction: Playing at home, Esperance have the upper hand of winning this game but that will not come easy. A draw is also a possibility. It is therefore a win for home team or draw.

GOR MAHIA ESPERANCE CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TUNIS PREDICTION
Next Story
Gor and AFC should be banned for giving Kenya a bad name
RELATED STORIES
Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance
TBT: Esperance-Gor Mahia clash date rekindles 5-0 thrashing memory in Tunis
Arsenal vs AC Milan…Team news, lineups, predictions, Lacazette and Aubameyang out, Monreal and Bellerin return
LATEST STORIES
Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Bowled out! Why our cricket team was run out of world top order

Kenya failed to capitalise on the World Cup success and rather than maintaining an upward trend, the standards took a nosedive

Mourinho praises midfielder in Brighton win backs youngster to bounce after playing “worst game”

Man United progressed to the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Mourinho tears into Man United players after dealing with the fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his players after a lacklustre performance in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

More Stories
Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

Gor Mahia await the big clash against Tunisian outfit Esperance in the CAF Champions League return leg, to be played in Tunis this evening

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho came out fighting and delivered a remarkable 12-minute rant in the wake of Manchester United's shock Champions exit to Sevilla.

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Liverpool face Man City

Liverpool face Man City

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

Europa League draw results are out, find out who Arsenal will face

Champions League draw results

Draw for the Champions League quarter-finals made by UEFA on Friday. The team named first plays the first leg at home.

Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

Wenger reveals who he thinks is 'favourites' for the Europa League

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • What Mourinho said to Manchester United players who cried after Sevilla defeat

    Thu 15th Mar 2018

  • Champions League draw results

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Esperance vs Gor Mahia…injuries, tactics, probable lineups, predictions, Tuyisenge returns and much more

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    SCORELINE: Africa Cross Country Championships
    SCORELINE: Kenya Premier League fixtures
    Mbiu ya KTN: Athari za mafuriko kutokana na mvua zinazonyesha
    Kriketi nchini: Viwango vya kriketi nchini vimeshuka