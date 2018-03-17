Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

By Odero Charles Saturday, March 17th 2018 at 20:07
Legend Goalkeeper Bruce David Grobbelaar taking a penalty against Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamin Manjang [Photo courtesy]
 

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category are the winners of the 7th edition of the Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament held in Nairobi at the St Mary’s School on Saturday.  

The one-day tournament of the 5-a-side, brought-together 48 teams from the media and clients with the 2014 champions Standard Group PLC falling to Nation media Group in a penalty shootout, in the round of 16 after finishing second in Group B.

The Standard Group PLC torchbearers at the tournament were team coach Robin Toskin, Captain Rodgers Eshitemi, Oliver Omondi, Morris Ochieng, Ogemba, Charles Odero, Moses Wakhisi and J. Okello.

The win has granted Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category a final slot to the United Kingdom where they will represent Kenya at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool for the first time.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, the Standard Chartered Bank thanked runners up teams; FUTSAL FC from the Standard Chartered Staff category and LETSHEGO under client category.

Liverpool Legend, Bruce David Grobbelaar, who played as a goalkeeper for Liverpool FC between 1981 and 1994 was in attendance for the one-day tournament.

The first Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament was launched in 2013 to celebrate the sponsorship of Liverpool FC and give a once-in-a-life time experience to the bank’s clients and media partners.

Road to Anfield Pools Before matches

Pool A: Nation Media Group, Impact Stars, JH Piego Corporation, PS Kenya, Diagio, General Electric.

Pool B: Standard Group, Getrudes Hospital, Louis Dreyfus Company, Metropolitan Canon, BAT, Simba Corp.

Pool C: Royal media Services, Syngenta East Africa, EABL, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nivea, Zamara Actiaries

Pool D: Radio Africa, Vivo Energy, Multichoice, Jameson, Letshego, Resolution Insurance.

Pool E: Capital FM, AC Nelson, Catholic Relief Services, Oracle, Davis and Shirtliff, Wananchi Group.

Pool F: Mediamax, United States International University, Safaricom, Deloitte, MFI Document Solutions, NAS Services

Pool G: AIG, Bamburi, Kenya Nut, Scan Group, Oil Libya, Copy Cat

Pool H: Bollore Logistics, Total Kenya, Galana Oil, Schneider Electric, Nairobi Bottlers, ICPAK.

WANANCHI GROUP STANDARD CHARTERED STANDARD GROUP PLC
Tottenham star Dele Alli opens up on diving accusations

Then there is the controversy of being labelled a cheat by some fans.

Antonio Conte mocks Chelsea's OWN transfer business again by doubting Blues' ability to attract players

Conte is hanging on to the FA Cup as Chelsea’s last chance of silverware but the club may also struggle to attract top stars next season if they are n

Arsenal fans face Europa League nightmare as club decide not to run official Moscow trips amid Russia tensions

Arsenal fans have been left facing a Europa League nightmare after being drawn against CSKA Moscow.

Mourinho urges Man United stars to "grow up" and only two players escape his wrath

Jose Mourinho has told his Manchester United players they must “grow up” and cope with expectation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says what every Manchester United fan is thinking after the Champions League draw

The Liverpool boss admitted he expected to be pulled out of the hat against his English rivals for the quarter finals, and he was not disappointed.

Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho came out fighting and delivered a remarkable 12-minute rant in the wake of Manchester United's shock Champions exit to Sevilla.

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Liverpool face Man City

Liverpool face Man City

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

Europa League draw results are out, find out who Arsenal will face

Champions League draw results

Draw for the Champions League quarter-finals made by UEFA on Friday. The team named first plays the first leg at home.

Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

Wenger reveals who he thinks is 'favourites' for the Europa League

Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

Captains of the 18 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs have given Kenyan Premier League Limited a seven-day ultimatum to look for the league title spons

Gunners fans were appalled as Welbeck's shameful dive overshadows Arsenal win and embarrasses English football

It was a shameful moment which overshadowed a huge result against one of Europe’s top clubs.

