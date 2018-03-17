Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

77

Legend Goalkeeper Bruce David Grobbelaar taking a penalty against Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamin Manjang [Photo courtesy]

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category are the winners of the 7th edition of the Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament held in Nairobi at the St Mary’s School on Saturday.

The one-day tournament of the 5-a-side, brought-together 48 teams from the media and clients with the 2014 champions Standard Group PLC falling to Nation media Group in a penalty shootout, in the round of 16 after finishing second in Group B.

The Standard Group PLC torchbearers at the tournament were team coach Robin Toskin, Captain Rodgers Eshitemi, Oliver Omondi, Morris Ochieng, Ogemba, Charles Odero, Moses Wakhisi and J. Okello.

The win has granted Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category a final slot to the United Kingdom where they will represent Kenya at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool for the first time.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, the Standard Chartered Bank thanked runners up teams; FUTSAL FC from the Standard Chartered Staff category and LETSHEGO under client category.

Liverpool Legend, Bruce David Grobbelaar, who played as a goalkeeper for Liverpool FC between 1981 and 1994 was in attendance for the one-day tournament.

The first Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament was launched in 2013 to celebrate the sponsorship of Liverpool FC and give a once-in-a-life time experience to the bank’s clients and media partners.

Road to Anfield Pools Before matches

Pool A: Nation Media Group, Impact Stars, JH Piego Corporation, PS Kenya, Diagio, General Electric.

Pool B: Standard Group, Getrudes Hospital, Louis Dreyfus Company, Metropolitan Canon, BAT, Simba Corp.

Pool C: Royal media Services, Syngenta East Africa, EABL, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Nivea, Zamara Actiaries

Pool D: Radio Africa, Vivo Energy, Multichoice, Jameson, Letshego, Resolution Insurance.

Pool E: Capital FM, AC Nelson, Catholic Relief Services, Oracle, Davis and Shirtliff, Wananchi Group.

Pool F: Mediamax, United States International University, Safaricom, Deloitte, MFI Document Solutions, NAS Services

Pool G: AIG, Bamburi, Kenya Nut, Scan Group, Oil Libya, Copy Cat

Pool H: Bollore Logistics, Total Kenya, Galana Oil, Schneider Electric, Nairobi Bottlers, ICPAK.