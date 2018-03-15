Gattuso hails 'technically sound' Wilshere ahead of clash

By Reuters and Japheth Ogila Thursday, March 15th 2018 at 09:39
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere may be out of contract at the end of the season but the midfielder possesses the technical skills and the personality to play in any league in the world, according to AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last 16 second leg clash at the Emirates stadium, the Italian manager said he had become an admirer of Wilshere’s qualities after witnessing Arsenal prevail 2-0 in Milan last week.

“I think he can play in any league,” Gattuso said. “He’s a very different sort of player. He’s got the personality of an English footballer, but the same quality of a Spanish player — two different cultures, which I like a lot.

“He might not be super fast but he has great skills, he’s very technical. When he gets the ball, he knows exactly where to send it, he gets the right pace, he can change a game.

“He can play central midfield or further out. He had a few physical problems but he’s got great talent. He can still express a lot and give a lot.”

Wilshere, 26, is yet to sign a new deal at Arsenal and manager Arsene Wenger suggested on Wednesday that any decision on the player’s future rested with the England international.

“We make a proposal to him, I want him to stay and my desire is to see him linked to the club for the future. I hope he will do it,” Wenger told the club’s website (www.arsenal.com). “On my side, nothing has changed.”

Wilshere, who is hopeful of being recalled to the England squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy next week, has made 17 league appearances this season and a further eight in the Europa League, where he has been at his best.

The injury-plagued midfielder last played for the national side in a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 and was loaned out to Bournemouth last season.

Recently, the English midfielder was linked with a switch to Everton after reports emerged atht he is stalling on his contract negotiation with the Gunners.

Arsenal are said to be insisting that the midfielder must take a pay cut, something that Wilshere is not ready to consider. After recovering from long-injury spell, the midfield star has received a call back to Arsenal squad which has seen him feature in big games.

 

