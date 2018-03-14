Gor Mahia worried as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday without çonsultations

345

Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere (C) and Esperance players in a previous fixture. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second leg CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday.

The Tunisian football federation has rescheduled the return leg to Sunday 4PM, under unclear circumstance hence eliciting complaints from KÓgalo camp.

While speaking to the media ahead of the trip, Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda stated that he change was effected without consultations hence contravening rules provided by CAF.

“There is a lot of confusion because we haven’t received any communication from Caf regarding change of match dates, yet we understand that a correspondence between FKF and the Tunisia FA indicate that the match will be played on Sunday. I have communicated with our federation since morning and up to now I haven’t got any concrete clarification from Caf,” said Aduda.

The club Secretary General Ben Omondi has also confirmed that the Gor Mahia team is preparing to leave the country on Thursday (tomorrow) evening, and they are expected in Tunis on Friday.

“I can now confirm that the second leg CAF match pitting our side Gor Mahia FC against Espérance de Tunis will be played on Sunday, 18th March,2018 from 4:0O PM Tunisia time at Stade Olympique Rades, the confirmation read,” said Omondi.

League leaders played the first leg against Esperance ending with a barren draw. The Green Army will require atleast a draw that is not goalless to proceed to the next round.

Also, memories of their last encounter against Esperance when they lost 5-0 may be haunting them and they perhaps will need to shake-off such memories.