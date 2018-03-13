Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

77

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has “nothing to say” to Arsenal fans who only attend matches

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has taken a swipe at Arsenal fans who boycotted their Premier League win over Watford while at the same time praised Gunners’ fans who turned up to support them.

There were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford on Sunday despite the club selling 59,131 tickets, just short of their total capacity of 59,867 seats. Plenty of empty seats at the Emirates

The stadium was a lot emptier in the 3-0 league defeat by Manchester City earlier this month although freezing conditions could have kept fans away on that day.

“We’re always playing for the fans, it doesn’t matter if they could have come today or not,” Mkhitaryan told beIN Sports.

“We’re always playing for those who come and support us; [those] who are really coming and supporting us are real fans.

“[To those] who are coming to the stadium just when we are winning we have nothing to say. Just thanks to the fans who were supporting.”

Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan showed their fine relationship for the Gunners by teeing each other up to score in the second half after Shkodran Mustafi had headed the hosts into the lead.

And on Aubameyang, he added: “I’ve always enjoyed playing with him, it’s something special. Thanks to him for this goal.

“We have to keep working the same way and to score more goals.”