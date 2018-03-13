Egyptian journalist tells Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah to shave his beard to avoid 'terrorist look'

345

Egypt's Mohammed Salah celebrates a goal in a past match. [Photo: Courtesy]

An Egyptian columnist has known as Salah Montaser has caused a social media outburst, after he penned down an article where he criticized Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah for keeping his beard.

In his piece published by the state-run media outlet Al-Ahram, Montaser argued that Salah’s beard ‘puts him in the same basket with terrorists.’ The journalist prevailed upon the Egyptian football maestro to trim off his trademark beard.

The piece however did not augur well with those who read it. Many people in the social media reacted angrily to the article, bashing the journalist for acting stereotypical and insensitive to the player.

Critics stated that keeping facial hair is one’s choice and Salah should not be subjected to such kind of negative judgment.

Salah is a joint top scorer with Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane. The former Chelsea man has hit a top notch form after moving from Roma in the last summer. He could be said to be in contention for English Premier League player of the year.

Recently, the Egyptian won the African Footballer of the year award 2017, being a honour for his contribution in Liverpool’s campaign as well as lifting Egypt to the World Cup scheduled for Russia in June this year.

