Jackpot winner can now stay anonymous - Judge rules

77

Judge Charles Temple AP Photo

The woman who won $560 million Powerball jackpot in New Hampshire two months ago can keep her identity private but not her hometown, a judge has ruled.

The mystery woman had a lawsuit filed in New Hampshire Superior Court, asking for a court order that allows her to protect her privacy and keep her prize.

Also in the court documents, the unidentified woman’s lawyers asked the judge to allow the lottery winnings to be paid to a designated trust that keeps her anonymous.

She was identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission that said all Powerball jackpot winners are required to provide their names, town and the amount won as public information.

Judge Temple wrote in his ruling that he had “no doubts whatsoever that should Ms Doe’s identity be revealed, she will be subject to an alarming amount of harassment, solicitation, and other unwanted communications.”

The woman signed her ticket after the Jan. 6 drawing, but later learned from lawyers that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

ALSO READ: Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

They said she was upset after learning she was giving up her anonymity by signing the ticket – something the lottery commission acknowledged isn’t spelled out on the ticket, but is detailed on its website.