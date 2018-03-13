Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 21:46
Man United's Romelu Lukaku (C) vies for the ball against Sevilla players in first leg. [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla tonight.

The Red Devils ended up with a barren draw when they visited Spain, and therefore, Jose Mourinho will be seeking any win to qualify for the next stage.

Manchester United are on good run of form, after beating premier league top clubs Liverpool and Chelsea back-to-back by 2-1.

Sevilla on the other hand went down 2-0, losing to Valencia and dropping 11 points below the top four spot.

Injuries and other team news: Manchester United have received positive news with a host of players returning to training at Carrington. Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and Antony Martial have all resumed training and will be eyeing contention for the match day squad.

However, players such as Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones and Daley Blind are still viewed as possible absentees in this game, as their recovery is still underway.

Sevilla on the other hand are missing the services of former Manchester City star Jesus Navas but are not facing serious injuries in other sectors.

Manchester United Confirmed lineup: Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young; Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic; Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford; Romelu Lukaku

Substitutes: Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial

Sevilla Confirmed lineup:Rico, Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N’Zonzi, Banega, Sarabia, Vazquez, Correa, Muriel

Substitutes: Soria, Ben Yedder, Geis, Pizarro, Pareja, Nolito, Arana

Predictions: Sevilla have performed well in European championships especially in Europa League final when they ripped Liverpool apart. It would be naïve to think that they will not fight in this game. The Spanish outfit will fight to get a goal. Manchester United on the other hand could be licking their lips at this draw, and having gone to top notch form at Old Trafford, it could be as clear as day that Mourinho will win the tie. The verdict is that both teams to score(GG) and Manchester United to win (2-1). Goals will likely surpass 2.

 

